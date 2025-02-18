New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Student Leadership Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting equity in education and empowering underserved students to access higher education, is proud to announce the appointment of Kathy Leventhal and Angela Nimoh to its Board of Directors. Student Leadership's Board bolsters the nonprofit's mission of supporting young people growing up in diverse underserved communities to gain access to post-secondary success.





Kathy Leventhal, a philanthropist and former media executive, brings decades of leadership and board service experience to the organization. As the founding publisher of Allure magazine and a business development expert, Kathy has also served on university boards and is a longtime supporter of Student Leadership Network. Her commitment to education and empowerment drives her dedication to the organization's mission. Reflecting on her new role, Kathy shared, "I believe that an education is the most treasured, most life-transforming gift you can give to a person. The work that the Student Leadership Network does is positive, powerful, and pronounced."

Angela Nimoh, Director of Securitization Finance at RBC Capital Markets, joins the Board with over 20 years of financial services expertise. Angela has been a champion of Student Leadership Network's mission, contributing to events and initiatives through her role at RBC. "As a Black financial services professional and an immigrant twice over, I've personally experienced the transformative power of a strong educational foundation, coupled with mentorship and guidance, which aligns perfectly with the core mission of Student Leadership Network," Angela said. "Serving on the Board is an amazing way for me to pay forward the many opportunities I've been fortunate to receive by helping Student Leadership continue to equip students with the tools they need-education, leadership skills, and mentoring-to unlock their potential and shape their futures."

Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership Network, expressed her excitement about the new appointments: "We are thrilled to welcome Kathy Leventhal and Angela Nimoh to our Board of Directors. Their exceptional expertise, diverse experiences, and unwavering commitment to education will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and support more students on their journeys to success. Both Kathy and Angela embody the values of our organization and bring unique perspectives that will help shape our future."

About Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership Network believes in the potential of all students and is cultivating generations of young people empowered to lead. The organization works with every student, developing their abilities to achieve their educational ambitions. The nearly three-decade track record demonstrates higher college enrollment and graduation rates, significantly surpassing national benchmarks. Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:

The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide.

The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture- creating high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 50 schools nationwide, including 38 co-ed schools.

