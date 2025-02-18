SES S.A. has taken note of Moody's Ratings Press Release today with regards to SES and is providing a market update ahead of its Full Year 2024 financial results announcement on 26 February 2025.

SES expects Full Year 2024 Results(1) to be better-than-expected with Revenue at the top end of the financial outlook range (€1,940-2,000 million)(2) and Adjusted EBITDA above the outlook range (€950-1,000 million)(2)

The proposed acquisition of Intelsat is on track to close during H2 2025. SES expects to reconfirm all financial targets for the combined company (pre-IRIS2) published in the transaction announcement in April 2024, including low- to mid-single digit average annual growth in Revenue for 2024-2028E, mid-single digit average annual growth in Adjusted EBITDA for 2024-2028E, and strong Free Cash Flow generation. SES remains committed to maintaining Investment Grade metrics.

SES management looks forward to announcing its Full Year 2024 Results and discussing these, as well as its views on the outlook for the sector with market participants on 26 February 2025.

1) The financial information disclosed in today's announcement remains subject to audit.

2) Full Year 2024 outlook assumes €/$ FX rate of €1 $1.09, nominal satellite health, and nominal launch schedule.



About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those regarding the timing and consummation of the transaction described herein, involve risks and uncertainties. SES's and Intelsat's experience and results may differ materially from the experience and results anticipated in such statements. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals of the transaction from the shareholders of Intelsat or from regulators are not obtained; litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the current plans or operations of SES or Intelsat; the ability of SES and Intelsat to retain and hire key personnel; competitive responses to the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, suppliers, distributors and other business partners resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the combined company's ability to achieve the synergies expected from the transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company's existing businesses; the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation; geopolitical events, and regulatory, economic and other risks associated therewith; and continued uncertainty around the macroeconomy. Other factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in the prospectus on Form F-4 to be filed in connection with the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws and rules and regulations of the SEC, SES and Intelsat undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, SES intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that also constitutes a prospectus of SES. SES also plans to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. No offer of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available), and other documents containing important information about SES and Intelsat, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by SES will be available free of charge on SES's website at www.ses.com or by contacting SES's Investor Relations Department by email at ir@ses.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Intelsat will be available free of charge on Intelsat's website at www.intelsat.com or by contacting Intelsat's Investor Relations Department by email at investor.relations@intelsat.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Richard Whiteing

Investor Relations

Tel: +352 710 725 261

richard.whiteing@ses.com

Suzanne Ong

Communications

Tel: +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com