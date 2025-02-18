Industrial Technology Research Institute: ITRI Showcases UAV Innovations at XPONENTIAL Europe 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute ( ITRI ) is proud to exhibit its innovative drone technologies at XPONENTIAL Europe 2025 in Düsseldorf. From Feb 18 to 20, ITRI is presenting eight groundbreaking advancements in drone applications, software systems, and key components in the Taiwan Pavilion, led by the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunities Alliance (TEDIBOA).

Hosted by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the XPONENTIAL Europe 2025 exhibition brings together 170 organizations from nearly 30 countries. ITRI's presence in this event reinforces Taiwan's position in the global UAV market.

"Europe is set to become the world's second-largest drone market. As Taiwan's leading research institution, ITRI is accelerating the growth of the drone industry by showcasing its UAV R&D capabilities, collaborating with industry alliances, and seeking global business opportunities. ITRI's debut at XPONENTIAL Europe 2025 will further advance these efforts," said ITRI President Edwin Liu.

ITRI's showcase features three areas. In applications, its Delivery Drone enhances logistics for remote areas with high-efficiency motors and a modular payload design, successfully tested in Japan's Kobe Industrial Zone. In software systems, the AI Drone Fleet System enables smart bridge inspections, distant water fishing, and indoor warehouse monitoring. By automating waypoint generation and real-time image transmission, it cuts costs and triples operational efficiency. The 5G Video Streaming Module, developed with Compal Electronics, delivers ultra-low-latency image transmission-five times faster than conventional 5G communication-benefiting drone racing, live broadcasting, and smart factories. In key components, ITRI's Electric Propulsion Module: Motor and ESC boosts thrust by 10% with air-cooled design and sensorless control for enhanced flight stability. Moreover, the Redundant Flight Controller ensures mission reliability with dual-system fail-safes, while the ITRI PRO Mini-Flight Controller offers precise control in compact, modular form.

ITRI also exhibited power solutions for UAVs, with the High Energy & Power Li-batteries extending UAV flight range by 1.5 times. The Air Cooled Fuel Cell for Drone's Application enables a 181-minute flight with a 5 kg payload, and has successfully completed medical deliveries at 3,000-meter altitudes and 88-kilometer cross-sea transport, accumulating over 1,000 kilometers in flight tests.

Through the exhibition, ITRI aims to expand global collaborations and connect with European technology and market resources to strengthen Taiwan's role in the drone industry ecosystem.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

