Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FMR LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Aug-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Aug-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.780000
0.000000
9.780000
67672263
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.410000
0.000000
8.410000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
67672263
9.780000
Sub Total 8.A
67672263
9.780000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
2.160000
0.000000
2.160000%
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
2.160000
0.000000
2.160000%
FMR LLC
FIAM LLC
2.160000
0.000000
2.160000%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
5.190000
0.000000
5.190000%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
5.190000
0.000000
5.190000%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
1.320000
0.000000
1.320000%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
1.320000
0.000000
1.320000%
FMR LLC
FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited
1.320000
0.000000
1.320000%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.610000
0.000000
0.610000%
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
0.610000
0.000000
0.610000%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
0.610000
0.000000
0.610000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
5% threshold crossed upwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.
12. Date of Completion
09-Aug-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Dublin, Ireland
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FMR LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Feb-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Feb-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
8.588800
0.067300
8.656100
59886522
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.780000
0.000000
9.780000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
0
59420754
0.000000
8.588800
Sub Total 8.A
59420754
8.588800%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Stock Loan
465768
0.067300
Sub Total 8.B1
465768
0.067300%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
4.734800
0.000600
4.735400%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
4.734800
0.000600
4.735400%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
2.274500
0.000000
2.274500%
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
2.274500
0.000000
2.274500%
FMR LLC
FIAM LLC
2.274500
0.000000
2.274500%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.581000
0.000000
0.581000%
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
0.581000
0.000000
0.581000%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
0.581000
0.000000
0.581000%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.410200
0.066700
0.476900%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
0.410200
0.066700
0.476900%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) Limited
0.410200
0.066700
0.476900%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.588200
0.000000
0.588200%
FMR LLC
FMTC Holdings LLC
0.588200
0.000000
0.588200%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
0.588200
0.000000
0.588200%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
5% threshold crossed downwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.
12. Date of Completion
17-Feb-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Dublin, Ireland.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FMR LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Feb-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Feb-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.294200
0.067300
2.361500
16337884
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.588800
0.067300
8.656100
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
0
15872116
0.000000
2.294200
Sub Total 8.A
15872116
2.294200%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Stock Loan
465768
0.067300
Sub Total 8.B1
465768
0.067300%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.583900
0.000000
0.583900%
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
0.583900
0.000000
0.583900%
FMR LLC
FIAM LLC
0.583900
0.000000
0.583900%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.034800
0.066700
0.101500%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
0.034800
0.066700
0.101500%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) Limited
0.034800
0.066700
0.101500%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.125700
0.000000
0.125700%
FMR LLC
FMTC Holdings LLC
0.125700
0.000000
0.125700%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
0.125700
0.000000
0.125700%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
0.533000
0.000000
0.533000%
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
0.533000
0.000000
0.533000%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
0.533000
0.000000
0.533000%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
1.016800
0.000600
1.017400%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
1.016800
0.000600
1.017400%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
18-Feb-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Dublin, Ireland.