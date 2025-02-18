Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.780000 0.000000 9.780000 67672263 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.410000 0.000000 8.410000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 67672263 9.780000 Sub Total 8.A 67672263 9.780000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold FMR LLC FMR LLC 2.160000 0.000000 2.160000% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 2.160000 0.000000 2.160000% FMR LLC FIAM LLC 2.160000 0.000000 2.160000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 5.190000 0.000000 5.190000% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 5.190000 0.000000 5.190000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 1.320000 0.000000 1.320000% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 1.320000 0.000000 1.320000% FMR LLC FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 1.320000 0.000000 1.320000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000% FMR LLC Fidelity Management Trust Company 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.610000 0.000000 0.610000% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 0.610000 0.000000 0.610000% FMR LLC Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 0.610000 0.000000 0.610000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

5% threshold crossed upwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.

12. Date of Completion

09-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.588800 0.067300 8.656100 59886522 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.780000 0.000000 9.780000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 0 59420754 0.000000 8.588800 Sub Total 8.A 59420754 8.588800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Stock Loan 465768 0.067300 Sub Total 8.B1 465768 0.067300%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold FMR LLC FMR LLC 4.734800 0.000600 4.735400% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 4.734800 0.000600 4.735400% FMR LLC FMR LLC 2.274500 0.000000 2.274500% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 2.274500 0.000000 2.274500% FMR LLC FIAM LLC 2.274500 0.000000 2.274500% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.581000 0.000000 0.581000% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 0.581000 0.000000 0.581000% FMR LLC Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 0.581000 0.000000 0.581000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.410200 0.066700 0.476900% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 0.410200 0.066700 0.476900% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) Limited 0.410200 0.066700 0.476900% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.588200 0.000000 0.588200% FMR LLC FMTC Holdings LLC 0.588200 0.000000 0.588200% FMR LLC Fidelity Management Trust Company 0.588200 0.000000 0.588200%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

5% threshold crossed downwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.

12. Date of Completion

17-Feb-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.294200 0.067300 2.361500 16337884 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.588800 0.067300 8.656100

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 0 15872116 0.000000 2.294200 Sub Total 8.A 15872116 2.294200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Stock Loan 465768 0.067300 Sub Total 8.B1 465768 0.067300%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.583900 0.000000 0.583900% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 0.583900 0.000000 0.583900% FMR LLC FIAM LLC 0.583900 0.000000 0.583900% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.034800 0.066700 0.101500% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 0.034800 0.066700 0.101500% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) Limited 0.034800 0.066700 0.101500% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.125700 0.000000 0.125700% FMR LLC FMTC Holdings LLC 0.125700 0.000000 0.125700% FMR LLC Fidelity Management Trust Company 0.125700 0.000000 0.125700% FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.533000 0.000000 0.533000% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 0.533000 0.000000 0.533000% FMR LLC Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 0.533000 0.000000 0.533000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 1.016800 0.000600 1.017400% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 1.016800 0.000600 1.017400%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

18-Feb-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland.