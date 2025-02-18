CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday, as talks between Russian and US officials aimed at ending the war in Ukraine concluded without a quick solution.U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war and normalize relations between the two countries.European leaders and President Zelenskyy were excluded from the discussions in Riyadh.Investors awaited minutes from the Fed's recent policy meeting for signals on the policy outlook.The yen recovered to 151.52 against the greenback and 168.02 against the franc. In the previous session, the yen climbed to multi-day highs of 151.22 against the greenback and 167.89 against the franc. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 150.00 against the greenback and 165.00 against the franc.The yen advanced to a 6-day high of 158.37 against the euro and a 5-day high of 86.37 against the kiwi, off its early lows of 159.19 and 86.91, respectively. The currency is seen finding resistance around 155.00 against the euro and 84.00 against the kiwi.The yen recovered to 96.19 against the aussie and 106.72 against the loonie. In the previous session, the yen climbed to multi-day highs of 96.06 against the aussie and 106.59 against the loonie. The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 94.00 against the aussie and 104.00 against the loonie.The yen recovered to 190.92 against the pound, from an early 4-day low of 191.95. If the currency rises further, it is likely to find resistance around the 186.00 region.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX