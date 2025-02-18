WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Tuesday on safe-haven demand amid continued uncertainty over U.S. tariffs. Investors also closely monitored the U.S. - Russia talks in Riyadh to bring about an end to the Ukraine - Russia war.After announcing 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada, and 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, U.S. President Donald Trump postponed implementation of the levies to April. He also spoke about imposing reciprocal tariffs for any country that levies taxes on imports from U.S.The dollar's rise following remarks from some Fed officials limited the yellow metal's upside.The dollar index climbed to 107.12, gaining about 0.5%.Gold futures for February closed up $48.00 or about 1.66% at $2,931.60, a record high, the largest single session gain in both dollar and percentage terms in about three weeks.Silver futures for February ended higher by $0.516 or 1.57% at $33.317 an ounce, while Copper futures for February dropped to $4.5860 per pound, down $0.0705 or 1.51% from previous close.Fed Governors Bowman and Waller both favoured pausing rate cuts due to persistent inflation.Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller noted late Monday that recent economic data support keeping interest rates on hold, but officials can get back to cutting rates at some point this year, if inflation behaves as it did in 2024.Separately, Michelle Bowman, Governor of the Federal Reserve, said that she wants to see more progress on inflation before deciding on another rate cut.A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed a turnaround by regional manufacturing activity in the month of February.The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to a positive 5.7 in February from a negative 12.6 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 1.0.Meanwhile, the report said optimism about the outlook for conditions over the next six months dropped significantly, with the index for future business activity slumping to 22.2 in February from 36.7 in January.A separate report released by the National Association of Home Builders showed homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of February.The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slumped to 42 in February after inching up to 47 in January. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX