Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Feb-2025 / 19:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 18 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 300,000 Highest price paid per share: 111.50p Lowest price paid per share: 105.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.8775p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,943,239 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,943,239) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.8775p 300,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 732 111.50 08:24:28 00323458699TRLO1 XLON 762 111.50 08:28:28 00323462648TRLO1 XLON 761 111.50 08:32:22 00323466946TRLO1 XLON 1522 111.00 08:33:00 00323467782TRLO1 XLON 1546 111.00 08:33:00 00323467786TRLO1 XLON 756 111.00 08:55:46 00323490683TRLO1 XLON 788 111.00 09:01:13 00323497257TRLO1 XLON 786 111.00 09:04:44 00323501310TRLO1 XLON 670 111.00 09:08:47 00323505946TRLO1 XLON 115 111.00 09:08:47 00323505947TRLO1 XLON 129 111.00 09:11:29 00323508925TRLO1 XLON 657 111.00 09:11:29 00323508926TRLO1 XLON 743 111.00 09:14:19 00323512625TRLO1 XLON 42 111.00 09:14:19 00323512626TRLO1 XLON 785 111.00 09:18:29 00323517781TRLO1 XLON 728 110.50 09:18:41 00323518014TRLO1 XLON 57 110.50 09:18:41 00323518015TRLO1 XLON 785 110.50 09:18:41 00323518016TRLO1 XLON 1572 110.00 09:31:29 00323539099TRLO1 XLON 786 110.00 09:31:29 00323539100TRLO1 XLON 786 110.00 09:31:29 00323539101TRLO1 XLON 2386 109.50 09:31:36 00323539256TRLO1 XLON 17 109.50 09:38:05 00323547858TRLO1 XLON 800 109.50 09:38:05 00323547859TRLO1 XLON 4000 109.50 09:38:05 00323547860TRLO1 XLON 1372 109.50 09:38:05 00323547861TRLO1 XLON 502 109.50 09:38:05 00323547862TRLO1 XLON 814 109.50 09:38:06 00323547873TRLO1 XLON 813 109.50 09:38:06 00323547874TRLO1 XLON 2126 109.50 09:38:06 00323547870TRLO1 XLON 704 109.50 09:38:06 00323547871TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 09:38:24 00323548343TRLO1 XLON 1142 109.50 09:38:29 00323548480TRLO1 XLON 1311 109.50 09:38:37 00323548622TRLO1 XLON 700 109.50 09:38:45 00323548786TRLO1 XLON 515 109.50 09:39:25 00323549600TRLO1 XLON 647 109.50 09:39:25 00323549603TRLO1 XLON 285 109.50 09:39:25 00323549601TRLO1 XLON 480 109.50 09:39:25 00323549604TRLO1 XLON 1700 109.50 09:39:26 00323549616TRLO1 XLON 874 109.50 09:39:26 00323549617TRLO1 XLON 142 109.50 09:40:27 00323550931TRLO1 XLON 946 109.50 09:40:27 00323550932TRLO1 XLON 58 109.50 09:45:10 00323556690TRLO1 XLON 373 109.50 09:45:10 00323556691TRLO1 XLON 11 109.50 10:44:40 00323570828TRLO1 XLON 13 109.50 10:44:52 00323570831TRLO1 XLON 11 109.50 10:45:20 00323570835TRLO1 XLON 15 109.50 10:46:32 00323570864TRLO1 XLON 177 109.50 10:46:32 00323570865TRLO1 XLON 800 109.50 10:46:32 00323570866TRLO1 XLON 799 109.50 10:46:32 00323570867TRLO1 XLON 835 109.50 10:46:32 00323570868TRLO1 XLON 573 109.50 10:46:32 00323570869TRLO1 XLON 4000 109.50 10:46:32 00323570863TRLO1 XLON 299 109.50 10:48:01 00323570979TRLO1 XLON 11 109.50 10:48:12 00323570983TRLO1 XLON 11 109.50 10:49:52 00323571083TRLO1 XLON 11 109.50 10:51:32 00323571104TRLO1 XLON 1297 109.50 11:12:38 00323571718TRLO1 XLON 894 109.50 11:46:05 00323572610TRLO1 XLON 1315 109.50 11:46:45 00323572629TRLO1 XLON 100000 109.50 11:51:21 00323572784TRLO1 XLON 761 109.00 12:07:06 00323573205TRLO1 XLON 783 108.50 12:17:44 00323573418TRLO1 XLON 613 107.50 12:31:22 00323573872TRLO1 XLON 168 107.50 12:41:58 00323574278TRLO1 XLON 613 107.50 12:41:58 00323574279TRLO1 XLON 792 107.00 12:42:04 00323574287TRLO1 XLON 797 107.00 12:42:04 00323574288TRLO1 XLON

1213 107.50 12:59:54 00323575003TRLO1 XLON 1213 107.50 12:59:54 00323575004TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 13:12:35 00323575404TRLO1 XLON 820 107.50 13:12:35 00323575405TRLO1 XLON 773 107.00 13:18:39 00323575638TRLO1 XLON 50000 107.00 13:20:04 00323575697TRLO1 XLON 822 106.00 13:27:53 00323575952TRLO1 XLON 821 106.00 13:27:53 00323575953TRLO1 XLON 821 106.00 13:27:53 00323575954TRLO1 XLON 626 106.00 13:47:33 00323576797TRLO1 XLON 205 106.00 13:47:36 00323576799TRLO1 XLON 831 106.00 13:47:36 00323576800TRLO1 XLON 63 106.00 13:47:36 00323576801TRLO1 XLON 767 106.00 13:47:36 00323576802TRLO1 XLON 831 106.00 13:47:36 00323576803TRLO1 XLON 626 106.00 13:47:36 00323576804TRLO1 XLON 12 105.50 13:51:52 00323576979TRLO1 XLON 776 105.50 13:51:52 00323576980TRLO1 XLON 810 105.00 13:54:44 00323577108TRLO1 XLON 165 106.00 14:31:01 00323579484TRLO1 XLON 774 106.00 14:31:06 00323579500TRLO1 XLON 786 106.00 14:31:06 00323579501TRLO1 XLON 347 106.00 14:31:15 00323579510TRLO1 XLON 427 106.00 14:31:51 00323579730TRLO1 XLON 96 106.00 14:38:26 00323580744TRLO1 XLON 859 106.00 14:38:26 00323580745TRLO1 XLON 781 106.00 14:38:26 00323580746TRLO1 XLON 173 106.00 14:38:34 00323580759TRLO1 XLON 1118 106.00 14:40:54 00323581153TRLO1 XLON 700 106.00 14:49:13 00323582184TRLO1 XLON 741 106.00 14:49:13 00323582185TRLO1 XLON 792 105.50 14:51:26 00323582550TRLO1 XLON 791 105.50 14:51:26 00323582551TRLO1 XLON 1596 105.50 14:51:30 00323582560TRLO1 XLON 1586 105.00 15:02:27 00323583421TRLO1 XLON 793 105.00 15:02:27 00323583422TRLO1 XLON 793 105.00 15:02:27 00323583423TRLO1 XLON 793 105.00 15:02:27 00323583424TRLO1 XLON 681 105.50 15:02:27 00323583425TRLO1 XLON 857 105.50 15:02:27 00323583426TRLO1 XLON 50000 105.00 15:28:42 00323586187TRLO1 XLON 900 105.50 15:35:44 00323586628TRLO1 XLON 870 105.50 15:35:44 00323586629TRLO1 XLON 187 106.00 16:10:54 00323588484TRLO1 XLON 498 106.50 16:12:11 00323588570TRLO1 XLON 513 106.50 16:12:11 00323588571TRLO1 XLON 852 106.50 16:12:11 00323588572TRLO1 XLON 8 106.50 16:12:11 00323588573TRLO1 XLON 921 106.50 16:12:11 00323588574TRLO1 XLON 800 106.50 16:18:27 00323589094TRLO1 XLON 523 106.50 16:18:27 00323589095TRLO1 XLON 645 107.00 16:18:47 00323589114TRLO1 XLON 747 107.00 16:18:47 00323589115TRLO1 XLON 704 107.00 16:18:47 00323589116TRLO1 XLON 2 107.00 16:18:47 00323589117TRLO1 XLON 3000 107.00 16:18:47 00323589118TRLO1 XLON 571 107.00 16:18:47 00323589119TRLO1 XLON 1548 107.00 16:18:47 00323589120TRLO1 XLON 4000 107.00 16:18:47 00323589121TRLO1 XLON 718 107.00 16:18:47 00323589122TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

