WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,230 Euro
-0,070
-5,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,54021:40
Dow Jones News
18.02.2025 21:01 Uhr
203 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Feb-2025 / 19:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      300,000 
Highest price paid per share:         111.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.8775p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,943,239 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,943,239) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.8775p                    300,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
732              111.50          08:24:28         00323458699TRLO1     XLON 
762              111.50          08:28:28         00323462648TRLO1     XLON 
761              111.50          08:32:22         00323466946TRLO1     XLON 
1522              111.00          08:33:00         00323467782TRLO1     XLON 
1546              111.00          08:33:00         00323467786TRLO1     XLON 
756              111.00          08:55:46         00323490683TRLO1     XLON 
788              111.00          09:01:13         00323497257TRLO1     XLON 
786              111.00          09:04:44         00323501310TRLO1     XLON 
670              111.00          09:08:47         00323505946TRLO1     XLON 
115              111.00          09:08:47         00323505947TRLO1     XLON 
129              111.00          09:11:29         00323508925TRLO1     XLON 
657              111.00          09:11:29         00323508926TRLO1     XLON 
743              111.00          09:14:19         00323512625TRLO1     XLON 
42               111.00          09:14:19         00323512626TRLO1     XLON 
785              111.00          09:18:29         00323517781TRLO1     XLON 
728              110.50          09:18:41         00323518014TRLO1     XLON 
57               110.50          09:18:41         00323518015TRLO1     XLON 
785              110.50          09:18:41         00323518016TRLO1     XLON 
1572              110.00          09:31:29         00323539099TRLO1     XLON 
786              110.00          09:31:29         00323539100TRLO1     XLON 
786              110.00          09:31:29         00323539101TRLO1     XLON 
2386              109.50          09:31:36         00323539256TRLO1     XLON 
17               109.50          09:38:05         00323547858TRLO1     XLON 
800              109.50          09:38:05         00323547859TRLO1     XLON 
4000              109.50          09:38:05         00323547860TRLO1     XLON 
1372              109.50          09:38:05         00323547861TRLO1     XLON 
502              109.50          09:38:05         00323547862TRLO1     XLON 
814              109.50          09:38:06         00323547873TRLO1     XLON 
813              109.50          09:38:06         00323547874TRLO1     XLON 
2126              109.50          09:38:06         00323547870TRLO1     XLON 
704              109.50          09:38:06         00323547871TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          09:38:24         00323548343TRLO1     XLON 
1142              109.50          09:38:29         00323548480TRLO1     XLON 
1311              109.50          09:38:37         00323548622TRLO1     XLON 
700              109.50          09:38:45         00323548786TRLO1     XLON 
515              109.50          09:39:25         00323549600TRLO1     XLON 
647              109.50          09:39:25         00323549603TRLO1     XLON 
285              109.50          09:39:25         00323549601TRLO1     XLON 
480              109.50          09:39:25         00323549604TRLO1     XLON 
1700              109.50          09:39:26         00323549616TRLO1     XLON 
874              109.50          09:39:26         00323549617TRLO1     XLON 
142              109.50          09:40:27         00323550931TRLO1     XLON 
946              109.50          09:40:27         00323550932TRLO1     XLON 
58               109.50          09:45:10         00323556690TRLO1     XLON 
373              109.50          09:45:10         00323556691TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:44:40         00323570828TRLO1     XLON 
13               109.50          10:44:52         00323570831TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:45:20         00323570835TRLO1     XLON 
15               109.50          10:46:32         00323570864TRLO1     XLON 
177              109.50          10:46:32         00323570865TRLO1     XLON 
800              109.50          10:46:32         00323570866TRLO1     XLON 
799              109.50          10:46:32         00323570867TRLO1     XLON 
835              109.50          10:46:32         00323570868TRLO1     XLON 
573              109.50          10:46:32         00323570869TRLO1     XLON 
4000              109.50          10:46:32         00323570863TRLO1     XLON 
299              109.50          10:48:01         00323570979TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:48:12         00323570983TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:49:52         00323571083TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:51:32         00323571104TRLO1     XLON 
1297              109.50          11:12:38         00323571718TRLO1     XLON 
894              109.50          11:46:05         00323572610TRLO1     XLON 
1315              109.50          11:46:45         00323572629TRLO1     XLON 
100000             109.50          11:51:21         00323572784TRLO1     XLON 
761              109.00          12:07:06         00323573205TRLO1     XLON 
783              108.50          12:17:44         00323573418TRLO1     XLON 
613              107.50          12:31:22         00323573872TRLO1     XLON 
168              107.50          12:41:58         00323574278TRLO1     XLON 
613              107.50          12:41:58         00323574279TRLO1     XLON 
792              107.00          12:42:04         00323574287TRLO1     XLON 
797              107.00          12:42:04         00323574288TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 14:30 ET (19:30 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1213              107.50          12:59:54         00323575003TRLO1     XLON 
1213              107.50          12:59:54         00323575004TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          13:12:35         00323575404TRLO1     XLON 
820              107.50          13:12:35         00323575405TRLO1     XLON 
773              107.00          13:18:39         00323575638TRLO1     XLON 
50000             107.00          13:20:04         00323575697TRLO1     XLON 
822              106.00          13:27:53         00323575952TRLO1     XLON 
821              106.00          13:27:53         00323575953TRLO1     XLON 
821              106.00          13:27:53         00323575954TRLO1     XLON 
626              106.00          13:47:33         00323576797TRLO1     XLON 
205              106.00          13:47:36         00323576799TRLO1     XLON 
831              106.00          13:47:36         00323576800TRLO1     XLON 
63               106.00          13:47:36         00323576801TRLO1     XLON 
767              106.00          13:47:36         00323576802TRLO1     XLON 
831              106.00          13:47:36         00323576803TRLO1     XLON 
626              106.00          13:47:36         00323576804TRLO1     XLON 
12               105.50          13:51:52         00323576979TRLO1     XLON 
776              105.50          13:51:52         00323576980TRLO1     XLON 
810              105.00          13:54:44         00323577108TRLO1     XLON 
165              106.00          14:31:01         00323579484TRLO1     XLON 
774              106.00          14:31:06         00323579500TRLO1     XLON 
786              106.00          14:31:06         00323579501TRLO1     XLON 
347              106.00          14:31:15         00323579510TRLO1     XLON 
427              106.00          14:31:51         00323579730TRLO1     XLON 
96               106.00          14:38:26         00323580744TRLO1     XLON 
859              106.00          14:38:26         00323580745TRLO1     XLON 
781              106.00          14:38:26         00323580746TRLO1     XLON 
173              106.00          14:38:34         00323580759TRLO1     XLON 
1118              106.00          14:40:54         00323581153TRLO1     XLON 
700              106.00          14:49:13         00323582184TRLO1     XLON 
741              106.00          14:49:13         00323582185TRLO1     XLON 
792              105.50          14:51:26         00323582550TRLO1     XLON 
791              105.50          14:51:26         00323582551TRLO1     XLON 
1596              105.50          14:51:30         00323582560TRLO1     XLON 
1586              105.00          15:02:27         00323583421TRLO1     XLON 
793              105.00          15:02:27         00323583422TRLO1     XLON 
793              105.00          15:02:27         00323583423TRLO1     XLON 
793              105.00          15:02:27         00323583424TRLO1     XLON 
681              105.50          15:02:27         00323583425TRLO1     XLON 
857              105.50          15:02:27         00323583426TRLO1     XLON 
50000             105.00          15:28:42         00323586187TRLO1     XLON 
900              105.50          15:35:44         00323586628TRLO1     XLON 
870              105.50          15:35:44         00323586629TRLO1     XLON 
187              106.00          16:10:54         00323588484TRLO1     XLON 
498              106.50          16:12:11         00323588570TRLO1     XLON 
513              106.50          16:12:11         00323588571TRLO1     XLON 
852              106.50          16:12:11         00323588572TRLO1     XLON 
8               106.50          16:12:11         00323588573TRLO1     XLON 
921              106.50          16:12:11         00323588574TRLO1     XLON 
800              106.50          16:18:27         00323589094TRLO1     XLON 
523              106.50          16:18:27         00323589095TRLO1     XLON 
645              107.00          16:18:47         00323589114TRLO1     XLON 
747              107.00          16:18:47         00323589115TRLO1     XLON 
704              107.00          16:18:47         00323589116TRLO1     XLON 
2               107.00          16:18:47         00323589117TRLO1     XLON 
3000              107.00          16:18:47         00323589118TRLO1     XLON 
571              107.00          16:18:47         00323589119TRLO1     XLON 
1548              107.00          16:18:47         00323589120TRLO1     XLON 
4000              107.00          16:18:47         00323589121TRLO1     XLON 
718              107.00          16:18:47         00323589122TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376536 
EQS News ID:  2088239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2088239&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 14:30 ET (19:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
