WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday on supply concerns after Ukraine launched a drone attack on an export pipeline in Russia, causing damage to a pumping station.A senior Russian official said the that Ukrainian drones had attacked a Russian pipeline that pumps about 1% of global crude supply.The attack resulted in a 1.3 million barrel per day drop in shipments from the Russian facility. Kropotkinskaya pumping station of the crude oil transportation facility was subject to a drone attack.Oil's upside was limited a bit on reports OPEC and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, is considering a delay in returning voluntary production cuts to market.West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March settled at $71.85 a barrel, gaining $1.11, or 1.57%.Brent crude futures climbed $0.62 or about 0.8%, to settle at $75.84 a barrel.According to a Reuters report, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said the drone attack on the line cut throughput by 30%, or about 380,000 barrels per day, with repairs expected to take up to two months.Traders also kept an eye on talks between the United States and Russia aimed at ending Russia's war on Ukraine. Ukraine and other European countries are being excluded from the negotiations.