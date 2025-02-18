WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) an Illinois-based global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm Tuesday announced that it has acquired Agilis Partners LLC, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm. Transaction terms were not disclosed.Agilis, an investment and retirement plan consulting firm, provides institutional clients with tailored risk management services. With offices in Greater Boston, New York, and Denver, Tom Cassara and his team will continue operating under Jeff Leonard, Gallagher's Global Financial & Retirement Services Business leader.Chairman and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. stated that Agilis's growth, client-focused culture, and consultative approach will strengthen Gallagher's retirement plan and investment consulting services. He welcomed Tom Cassara and his team to the company.AJG is currently trading at $325.1 or 1.12% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX