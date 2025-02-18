Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") with Machai Capital Inc ("Machai").

The Company has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated February 14, 2025 with respect to services rendered pertaining to a digital marketing campaign. Under the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 1,000,000 shares to Machai as compensation for such services, and the marketing campaign will be launched in February and continue through March. The marketing campaign will include branding and content created by Machai, with data optimization services, search engine marketing strategies, and digital, social media, email and brand marketing strategies. Machai and its principal, Suneal Sandhu, are at arm's length to the Company and holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in securities of the Company nor any right to acquire any such interest. Issuance of the shares is subject to Cboe Canada approval.

The Company would also like to issue a correction to the news release posted February 13, 2025. The correct CUSIP number of the Company is 723537106.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry is a next-generation Agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating via its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI Agent technology and IP development company.

By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI Foundry develops and scales revenue generating Agentic AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI Agents and Defi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue generating AI Agent solutions with a number of projects fully deployed and in-market within our portfolio of operating company investments, while continuously innovating in-house, driving even greater industry advancements.

Through its digital product and venture studio, Crowdform, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with some leading AI companies globally. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue generating Agentic Ai and DeFi.

