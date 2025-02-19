TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2.758 trillion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 2.104 trillion yen following the 132.5 billion yen surplus in December.Exports gained 7.2 percent on year to 7.863 trillion yen, shy of expectations for an increase of 7.9 percent following the 2.8 percent gain in the previous month.Imports surged an annual 16.7 percent to 10.622 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 9.7 percent and up from 1.7 percent a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX