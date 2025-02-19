TOKYO, Feb 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Orchestrating Future Fund(1), an ecosystem-based corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, has invested in Aetion, Inc.(2), a U.S.-based provider of healthcare platforms. In addition, NEC and Aetion have started discussions for collaboration in the Real World Data (RWD)(3) / Real World Evidence (RWE)(4) business in drug development.In recent years, the medical field has witnessed a growing demand for the utilization of RWD/RWE to evaluate the safety and efficacy of drug development and to enhance the efficiency of the development and approval processes. However, several challenges persist in leveraging RWD/RWE, including data collection, standardization of data quality and analytical methods, and regulatory compliance.Aetion is a global leader in RWE platforms. The Aetion Evidence Platform (AEP) is utilized by numerous organizations worldwide, including pharmaceutical companies, regulatory authorities, insurers, and healthcare institutions. AEP enables the standardization, quality assurance, and transparency of RWD, facilitating rapid and accurate analysis from a wide variety of data sources. Additionally, it transforms RWD using scientifically validated methods to generate reliable RWE. This approach addresses the challenges associated with RWD/RWE utilization and supports effective decision-making.NEC aims to address medical and healthcare challenges and create new value through its healthcare and life sciences business, including electronic medical records. Aetion has a highly reliable and proven track record in evaluating the efficacy and safety of pharmaceuticals. Synergies between the two companies have the potential to improve the efficiency of the drug development process and the creation of new treatment methods. This investment enables NEC and Aetion to further explore business collaboration in the RWD/RWE business in drug development."The NEC Orchestrating Future Fund invests in startups that are pioneering new markets with cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models," said Shigeki Wada, Corporate Senior Vice President of NEC Corporation. "Aetion's RWD/RWE-based medical decision support can contribute to the establishment of next-generation healthcare and is in line with our vision of contributing to personalized medicine. Together with Aetion, we will accelerate our efforts to create new social value.""As Aetion redefines how healthcare organizations make critical decisions with enterprise-grade technology, this investment from NEC Orchestrating Future Fund demonstrates their vision of how our software can help decision-makers in Japan and beyond," said Jeremy Rassen, ScD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Aetion. "We look forward to continued collaboration with NEC, innovating together to meet the global demand for decision-grade solutions that drive measurable change across the healthcare landscape."(1) Ecosystem-type Corporate Venture Capital in which multiple companies that share NEC's vision of the future of society, "NEC 2030VISION," participate.(2) Head office: New York, U.S.A. Co-founder and CEO: Jeremy Rassen https://aetion.com/(3) Real World Data (RWD) refers to various types of data related to human health and healthcare delivery obtained in everyday life, such as electronic medical records, prescriptions, claims data, and data from wearable devices.(4) Real World Evidence (RWE) is the scientific evidence about the usage patterns, benefits, and risks of a medical product derived from analysis of RWD.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.