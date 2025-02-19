CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand recovered from recent weakness against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 87.03 against the yen, from a recent 1-week low of 86.17.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.8261 and 0.5721 from a recent 5-day lows of 1.8395 and 0.5678, respectively.The kiwi advanced to 1.1118 against the Australian dollar, from a recent near 3-month low of 1.1175.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.81 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX