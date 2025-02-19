BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland is set to publish CPI and final HICP figures for January.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent in December. Economists forecast output prices to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month and input prices to gain 0.7 percent.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area current account data for December. The current account surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 30.2 billion from EUR 27 billion in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX