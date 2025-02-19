Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - With the newly announced service, LinkDaddy offers a results-backed way to grow brand awareness, improve online presence, and reach more customers. The agency has completed over 2,000 orders, increasing the "DR" score for clients - a rating coined by Ahrefs, using the same metrics as Moz's domain authority (DA). The higher the score, the higher the likelihood that a business ranks at the top of search results.

LinkDaddy Website Domain Authority & Search Rating Marketing Service Announced

As LinkDaddy explains, by studying their DR score, clients can get insights into the effectiveness of their ongoing SEO strategies, giving them a better idea of what they can do to increase conversion. From there, they can use Domain Power Booster to increase their score from 1 to 30.

Analysis from 'Grade My Website' shows 90% of users never make it past the first page of search results on Google. Through careful development of high-authority backlinks and expert-led content placement, businesses can establish the credibility needed to capture this search traffic.

LinkDaddy establishes verified accounts across major platforms. This creates a foundation of 100 high-authority connections that strengthen a website's position in search rankings.

Tony Peacock, the company CEO, states: "The number of unique referring domains back to a website is the number one ranking factor in Google - and a good DR score can reflect the credibility, trustworthiness, and authoritativeness of your website."

Each client receives custom content tailored to their specific industry, optimized for search engines while maintaining natural readability. LinkDaddy builds a network of 100 backlinks through different channels, balancing DoFollow and NoFollow attributes to create an organic link profile that search engines recognize and value.

LinkDaddy supports businesses with a wide range of digital marketing tools in addition to domain enhancement, including targeted keyword strategies, Google Profile optimization, and social media management - creating a complete framework for online growth and visibility.

