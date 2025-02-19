Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
119 Leser
VS-Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG Selects Yardi Cloud Platform to Drive Digital Transformation

Finanznachrichten News

Bielefeld-based family enterprise to digitise processes with end-to-end asset management platform

MAINZ, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VS-Immobilien has selected Yardi® as its real estate operational platform to help drive change management and prepare the business for the next generation.

VS-Immobilien Selects Yardi Cloud Platform to Drive Digital Transformation

The Bielefeld-based family enterprise will transform its operations and manage its assets from a single, integrated platform with Yardi's cloud-based solution.

"VS-Immobilien is our first client in Germany to implement Yardi Voyager® 8, which includes the latest AI innovations," said Dennis Kasch, regional manager for Yardi. "At Yardi, we want to not just advise customers on real estate technology but to help guide them through the whole process. As a strategic partner, we can work together to truly innovate and digitally transform the business."

"We look forward to working closely with VS-Immobilien and helping them make the transition to a fully digital real estate portfolio," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to helping family enterprises drive change and prepare for the next generation of wealth management."

See how Yardi can drive digital transformation in family enterprises with our asset management platform.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.de.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622626/VS_Immobilien_Press_Release_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5173173/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vs-immobilien-gmbh--co-kg-selects-yardi-cloud-platform-to-drive-digital-transformation-302379358.html

