Dow Jones News
19.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 18 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            348.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            342.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            346.3017p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,393,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,653,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 346.3017p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1199               347.50      08:23:09          00073696103TRLO0      XLON 
1055               347.00      08:27:19          00073696274TRLO0      XLON 
975                346.00      09:16:32          00073697824TRLO0      XLON 
806                345.50      09:26:32          00073698264TRLO0      XLON 
300                345.50      09:26:32          00073698263TRLO0      XLON 
897                342.50      09:35:52          00073698897TRLO0      XLON 
144                342.50      09:35:52          00073698896TRLO0      XLON 
100                345.00      10:39:24          00073700746TRLO0      XLON 
198                345.00      10:39:24          00073700748TRLO0      XLON 
800                345.00      10:39:24          00073700747TRLO0      XLON 
1203               344.00      10:49:33          00073701151TRLO0      XLON 
32                345.00      11:31:44          00073702089TRLO0      XLON 
28                345.00      11:31:44          00073702088TRLO0      XLON 
90                345.00      11:31:44          00073702087TRLO0      XLON 
25                344.50      11:46:59          00073702716TRLO0      XLON 
429                346.00      12:00:51          00073702977TRLO0      XLON 
556                346.00      12:00:51          00073702976TRLO0      XLON 
53                346.00      12:13:37          00073703311TRLO0      XLON 
32                346.00      12:13:37          00073703310TRLO0      XLON 
512                346.00      12:13:37          00073703309TRLO0      XLON 
512                346.00      12:13:37          00073703312TRLO0      XLON 
153                346.00      12:13:37          00073703314TRLO0      XLON 
512                346.00      12:13:37          00073703313TRLO0      XLON 
984                345.00      12:13:37          00073703315TRLO0      XLON 
846                344.00      12:14:47          00073703337TRLO0      XLON 
400                344.00      12:14:47          00073703336TRLO0      XLON 
26                345.00      12:33:11          00073703747TRLO0      XLON 
189                345.00      12:33:11          00073703746TRLO0      XLON 
24                345.00      12:40:45          00073704046TRLO0      XLON 
500                345.00      12:40:45          00073704045TRLO0      XLON 
20                345.00      12:52:52          00073704684TRLO0      XLON 
37                345.00      12:57:24          00073704829TRLO0      XLON 
43                345.00      12:57:24          00073704828TRLO0      XLON 
63                345.00      12:57:24          00073704827TRLO0      XLON 
251                345.00      12:57:24          00073704830TRLO0      XLON 
251                345.00      12:57:24          00073704831TRLO0      XLON 
239                345.00      12:57:24          00073704832TRLO0      XLON 
171                345.00      12:57:32          00073704841TRLO0      XLON 
268                345.00      12:57:32          00073704842TRLO0      XLON 
500                345.00      12:57:32          00073704843TRLO0      XLON 
500                345.00      12:57:32          00073704844TRLO0      XLON 
929                344.50      13:09:05          00073705402TRLO0      XLON 
148                347.00      13:30:54          00073706134TRLO0      XLON 
159                347.00      13:30:54          00073706133TRLO0      XLON 
33                347.00      13:30:54          00073706132TRLO0      XLON 
27                347.00      13:30:54          00073706131TRLO0      XLON 
1039               347.00      13:32:04          00073706149TRLO0      XLON 
66                347.00      13:40:03          00073706358TRLO0      XLON 
11                347.50      13:41:06          00073706390TRLO0      XLON 
1057               348.50      13:41:45          00073706399TRLO0      XLON 
300                348.50      13:41:54          00073706402TRLO0      XLON 
800                348.50      13:41:54          00073706401TRLO0      XLON 
1027               348.50      13:54:44          00073706653TRLO0      XLON 
902                348.50      13:54:44          00073706652TRLO0      XLON 
190                348.50      13:54:44          00073706651TRLO0      XLON 
777                347.50      14:08:03          00073706960TRLO0      XLON 
399                347.50      14:08:03          00073706959TRLO0      XLON 
645                347.50      14:21:03          00073707408TRLO0      XLON 
400                347.50      14:21:03          00073707407TRLO0      XLON 
912                347.50      14:27:11          00073707667TRLO0      XLON 
152                347.50      14:33:16          00073707896TRLO0      XLON 
936                347.50      14:36:04          00073708058TRLO0      XLON 
42                347.00      14:37:06          00073708120TRLO0      XLON 
35                347.00      14:37:06          00073708119TRLO0      XLON 
548                347.00      14:37:06          00073708118TRLO0      XLON 
154                347.00      14:37:24          00073708130TRLO0      XLON 
144                347.00      14:37:24          00073708129TRLO0      XLON 
258                347.00      14:37:24          00073708128TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.