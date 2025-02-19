Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 18 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 348.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 342.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 346.3017p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,393,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,653,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 346.3017p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1199 347.50 08:23:09 00073696103TRLO0 XLON 1055 347.00 08:27:19 00073696274TRLO0 XLON 975 346.00 09:16:32 00073697824TRLO0 XLON 806 345.50 09:26:32 00073698264TRLO0 XLON 300 345.50 09:26:32 00073698263TRLO0 XLON 897 342.50 09:35:52 00073698897TRLO0 XLON 144 342.50 09:35:52 00073698896TRLO0 XLON 100 345.00 10:39:24 00073700746TRLO0 XLON 198 345.00 10:39:24 00073700748TRLO0 XLON 800 345.00 10:39:24 00073700747TRLO0 XLON 1203 344.00 10:49:33 00073701151TRLO0 XLON 32 345.00 11:31:44 00073702089TRLO0 XLON 28 345.00 11:31:44 00073702088TRLO0 XLON 90 345.00 11:31:44 00073702087TRLO0 XLON 25 344.50 11:46:59 00073702716TRLO0 XLON 429 346.00 12:00:51 00073702977TRLO0 XLON 556 346.00 12:00:51 00073702976TRLO0 XLON 53 346.00 12:13:37 00073703311TRLO0 XLON 32 346.00 12:13:37 00073703310TRLO0 XLON 512 346.00 12:13:37 00073703309TRLO0 XLON 512 346.00 12:13:37 00073703312TRLO0 XLON 153 346.00 12:13:37 00073703314TRLO0 XLON 512 346.00 12:13:37 00073703313TRLO0 XLON 984 345.00 12:13:37 00073703315TRLO0 XLON 846 344.00 12:14:47 00073703337TRLO0 XLON 400 344.00 12:14:47 00073703336TRLO0 XLON 26 345.00 12:33:11 00073703747TRLO0 XLON 189 345.00 12:33:11 00073703746TRLO0 XLON 24 345.00 12:40:45 00073704046TRLO0 XLON 500 345.00 12:40:45 00073704045TRLO0 XLON 20 345.00 12:52:52 00073704684TRLO0 XLON 37 345.00 12:57:24 00073704829TRLO0 XLON 43 345.00 12:57:24 00073704828TRLO0 XLON 63 345.00 12:57:24 00073704827TRLO0 XLON 251 345.00 12:57:24 00073704830TRLO0 XLON 251 345.00 12:57:24 00073704831TRLO0 XLON 239 345.00 12:57:24 00073704832TRLO0 XLON 171 345.00 12:57:32 00073704841TRLO0 XLON 268 345.00 12:57:32 00073704842TRLO0 XLON 500 345.00 12:57:32 00073704843TRLO0 XLON 500 345.00 12:57:32 00073704844TRLO0 XLON 929 344.50 13:09:05 00073705402TRLO0 XLON 148 347.00 13:30:54 00073706134TRLO0 XLON 159 347.00 13:30:54 00073706133TRLO0 XLON 33 347.00 13:30:54 00073706132TRLO0 XLON 27 347.00 13:30:54 00073706131TRLO0 XLON 1039 347.00 13:32:04 00073706149TRLO0 XLON 66 347.00 13:40:03 00073706358TRLO0 XLON 11 347.50 13:41:06 00073706390TRLO0 XLON 1057 348.50 13:41:45 00073706399TRLO0 XLON 300 348.50 13:41:54 00073706402TRLO0 XLON 800 348.50 13:41:54 00073706401TRLO0 XLON 1027 348.50 13:54:44 00073706653TRLO0 XLON 902 348.50 13:54:44 00073706652TRLO0 XLON 190 348.50 13:54:44 00073706651TRLO0 XLON 777 347.50 14:08:03 00073706960TRLO0 XLON 399 347.50 14:08:03 00073706959TRLO0 XLON 645 347.50 14:21:03 00073707408TRLO0 XLON 400 347.50 14:21:03 00073707407TRLO0 XLON 912 347.50 14:27:11 00073707667TRLO0 XLON 152 347.50 14:33:16 00073707896TRLO0 XLON 936 347.50 14:36:04 00073708058TRLO0 XLON 42 347.00 14:37:06 00073708120TRLO0 XLON 35 347.00 14:37:06 00073708119TRLO0 XLON 548 347.00 14:37:06 00073708118TRLO0 XLON 154 347.00 14:37:24 00073708130TRLO0 XLON 144 347.00 14:37:24 00073708129TRLO0 XLON 258 347.00 14:37:24 00073708128TRLO0 XLON 73 346.50 14:41:09 00073708332TRLO0 XLON 555 346.50 14:42:23 00073708453TRLO0 XLON 387 346.50 14:42:23 00073708452TRLO0 XLON 986 346.50 14:56:23 00073709074TRLO0 XLON 1086 345.50 14:58:07 00073709162TRLO0 XLON 986 345.50 14:58:07 00073709161TRLO0 XLON 735 345.50 15:03:00 00073709620TRLO0 XLON 300 345.50 15:03:00 00073709619TRLO0 XLON 406 345.00 15:03:58 00073709672TRLO0 XLON 514 345.00 15:03:58 00073709671TRLO0 XLON 948 346.00 15:13:37 00073710078TRLO0 XLON 571 346.00 15:17:02 00073710204TRLO0 XLON 400 346.00 15:17:02 00073710203TRLO0 XLON 177 346.00 15:17:02 00073710205TRLO0 XLON 254 347.00 15:30:20 00073710729TRLO0 XLON 1791 347.50 15:33:05 00073710878TRLO0 XLON 769 347.50 15:33:05 00073710877TRLO0 XLON 305 347.50 15:33:05 00073710881TRLO0 XLON 400 347.50 15:33:05 00073710880TRLO0 XLON 400 347.50 15:33:05 00073710879TRLO0 XLON 298 347.00 15:33:05 00073710884TRLO0 XLON 807 347.00 15:33:05 00073710883TRLO0 XLON 995 347.00 15:45:05 00073711458TRLO0 XLON 989 346.50 15:45:20 00073711464TRLO0 XLON 24 346.50 15:53:22 00073711893TRLO0 XLON 172 346.50 15:53:22 00073711892TRLO0 XLON 161 346.50 15:53:22 00073711891TRLO0 XLON 283 346.50 15:53:22 00073711890TRLO0 XLON 393 346.50 15:53:22 00073711889TRLO0 XLON 343 346.00 15:59:51 00073712204TRLO0 XLON 659 346.00 15:59:51 00073712203TRLO0 XLON 721 346.00 16:04:10 00073712447TRLO0 XLON 196 346.00 16:04:10 00073712446TRLO0 XLON 816 346.00 16:06:16 00073712588TRLO0 XLON 152 346.00 16:06:16 00073712587TRLO0 XLON 550 346.00 16:08:24 00073712722TRLO0 XLON 400 346.00 16:08:24 00073712721TRLO0 XLON 57 346.50 16:11:05 00073712902TRLO0 XLON 799 346.50 16:11:05 00073712901TRLO0 XLON 278 346.50 16:11:05 00073712900TRLO0 XLON 851 346.50 16:13:23 00073712971TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

