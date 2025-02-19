ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), a provider of defense, aerospace, and security solutions, reported Wednesday slightly higher profit in fiscal 2024, benefited by growth in revenues.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects underlying earnings per share to increase by 8 percent to 10 percent from last year's 68.5 pence, and underlying EBIT to grow by 8 percent to 10 percent from 3.02 billion pounds last year.Sales are projected to increase 7 percent to 9 percent from prior year's 28.34 billion pounds.Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 20.6p, taking the total dividend for 2024 to 33.0p, an increase of 10 percent on last year.Subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on June 2 to shareholders on the share register on April 22.For fiscal 2024, profit before tax on IFRS basis edged up to 2.332 billion pounds from last year's 2.326 billion pounds. Earnings per share grew to 64.1 pence from 60.4 pence a year ago.Underlying profit before tax was 2.62 billion pounds, compared to last year's 2.47 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 68.5 pence, compared to prior year's 63.2 pence.Revenue grew 14 percent to 26.31 billion pounds from last year's 23.08 billion pounds, reflecting strong programme performance across all sectors.Underlying sales were 28.34 billion pounds, a growth of 14 percent from 25.28 billion pounds a year ago.Order intake dropped to 33.7 billion pounds from last year's 37.7 billion pounds. Order backlog grew to 77.8 billion pounds from 69.8 billion pounds in the prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX