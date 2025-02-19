BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK), a diversified natural resources company, Wednesday reported loss before taxes of $998 million for the full year compared with income of $5.417 billion in the previous year, primarily impacted by higher other expenses.The company's other expenses increased to $2.117 billion from $1.267 billion last year. It also recorded a loss on disposals of non-current assets of $337 million compared with gain of $850 million a year ago.Glencore posted net loss of $1.634 billion or $0.13 per share compared with net income of $4.280 billion or $0.34 per share last year.Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization declined 16 percent to $14.358 billion from $17.102 billion a year ago.Funds from operations or FFO was $10.529 billion, 11 percent higher than $9.452 billion in the previous year.Revenue for the year grew 6 percent to $230.944 billion from $217.829 billion in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX