Unternehmen: 123fahrschule SE

ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 19.02.2025

Kursziel: EUR 7.20

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Fresh capital to fuel strong growth & market share gains; chg.

Topic: On Monday evening, 123fahrschule (123f) announced the result of the issuance of the company's

convertible bond. In detail:



100% of the partial bonds offered have been subscribed by existing shareholders or placed with institutional

investors at the subscription price of EUR 3.30. The convertible bond has a duration of 5 years and

carries an interest rate of 7.5% per annum. The strike was set at EUR 3.30.

As a result of the placement, 123f will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3.4m, which will be used to finance

sales and earnings growth. In particular, it will be used for necessary investments in the upcoming introduction

of legally recognized driver training on driving simulators and online education for theoretical driving

license training.



Mind you, those legislative changes will come into effect in Q1'26e. Until then, the company will need to

adapt its existing branch network to online theory and simulator training. In addition, management recently

presented project FIT (driving simulator integrated theory), which will enable large parts of theory and

practical training to be shifted to the digital driving instructor in the simulator. The simulator will hereby

take over 50% of the practical training and support the theoretical training. With this concept, the company

aims to reduce up to 10 hours of learning time in the learning app, as what has been learned can be

applied directly on the simulator. Total costs for the adaptation of the branch network and project FIT are

estimated at EUR 3.75m.



Moreover, 123f will offer students the chance to conduct the mandatory on-site theory lessons in two

one-day seminars, which reduced the trips to the branch to two, thus allowing for a higher catchment

area. Next to the time savings for the learner drivers, the inclusion of simulators into the education will allow

123f to offer the driving license class B (car) for up to EUR 1,000 less than conventional driving

schools.



Overall, this should enable the company to gain market share in its key regions (i.e. Berlin, Hamburg

& Cologne), allowing for increased sales per branch, ultimately leading to significant economies of

scale. -continued-



Besides this, the company is already putting the proceeds from last year's cash capital increase to use,

as it signed 3 new locations to date. Management targets to add another 17 locations by July. With these

new locations, the company will have completely covered the three main locations Berlin, Cologne and

Hamburg.



That said, 123f looks well on track to be the main beneficiary of the upcoming legislative changes, which

soon should become visible via strong margin expansion and increasing returns.



We reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 7.20 PT based on DCF.

