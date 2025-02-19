DJ Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (MEGA LN) Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4192 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 506500 CODE: MEGA LN ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEGA LN Sequence No.: 376577 EQS News ID: 2088403 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2088403&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)