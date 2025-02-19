DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9G LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 670.9107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45334 CODE: CP9G LN ISIN: LU1602145036 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9G LN Sequence No.: 376638 EQS News ID: 2088529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

