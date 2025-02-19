BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Moldova's industrial production declined for the fifth successive month in December amid a sharp contraction in manufacturing output, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova showed on Wednesday.Industrial output dropped an unadjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 4.0 percent decline in the previous month.Manufacturing production alone plunged by 14.2 percent from last year, while the extractive industry logged a strong growth of 13.4 percent.The slowdown in the decline in overall production was also attributed to a 27.2 percent jump in utility sector output.On a series-adjusted basis, industrial production declined 2.9 percent in December.During the year 2024, total industrial production fell 1.1 percent compared to 2023, led by a 4.5 percent decrease in production in the manufacturing industry.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX