BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound rose to a 2-month high of 1.2636 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 7-month high of 1.1412 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.2607 and 1.1389, respectively.Against the euro and the yen, the pound edged up to 0.8276 and 191.64 from early lows of 0.8289 and 191.27, respectively. The pound rose earlier to more than a 1-1/2-month high of 0.8275 against the euro and a 5-day high of 192.12 against the yen.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.15 against the franc, 0.81 against the euro and 195.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX