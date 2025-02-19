WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended gains for a third straight session on Wednesday, supported by prospects of lessened supply following reports of Ukraine's attack on a Russian oil station.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.8 percent to $76.42 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $72.42.Russia shot down 21 Ukrainian drones late Tuesday, but a drone attack on an oil pumping station in southern Russia reduced oil supplies for Kazakhstan and the global market, Russian officials said.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the drone attack on the pumping station reduced oil flows through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium by 30-40 percent.Additionally, there are concerns that cold weather in the U.S. could disrupt production.Much of the U.S. is preparing for frigid temperatures, high winds and snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday, as a widespread winter storm passes through.On top of that there is some speculation that OPEC+ may decide to delay its planned supply increase in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX