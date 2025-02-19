HONG KONG, Feb 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today announced the appointment of a new Chairman for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).The HKTDC welcomes the HKSAR Government's appointment of Prof Frederick Ma Si-hang as the new Chairman of the HKTDC. Prof Ma is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of FWD Group and a member of the Chief Executive's Council of Advisers. As the former Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development and Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, Prof Ma is well acquainted with the Council's work in promoting Hong Kong's strengths and advantages. His two-year term as HKTDC Chairman will commence on 1 June 2025 and will run until 31 May 2027.Dr Peter K N Lam, current Chairman of the HKTDC, remarked: 'Hong Kong's post-pandemic economy faces numerous challenges. Over the past six years, I have been honoured to serve as Chairman of the HKTDC. I would like to express my gratitude to the HKTDC team for their continued effort and determination in overcoming challenges and driving Hong Kong's growth. Trade and tourism are closely connected and are crucial to Hong Kong's economic development. I will continue to contribute in my new position and work with the HKTDC to promote Hong Kong.'Dr Lam added: I am pleased that the HKSAR Government has appointed Prof Frederick Ma as the next Chairman. I am confident he will lead the HKTDC to new heights, creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses and driving our city's high-quality economic development.'Ms Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'Prof Ma is a distinguished leader in the business community with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, strengthening Hong Kong's connections with the global business world. Under his and HKTDC Council Members' leadership and guidance, the HKTDC will reinforce Hong Kong's eight-centre advantages to help businesses seize national development opportunities and support our city's continued growth and development.'Ms. Fong also expressed gratitude to Dr Lam: 'Under Dr Lam's outstanding leadership, the HKTDC has introduced many new initiatives, particularly in promoting the healthcare, innovation and technology industries, while assisting the business community in seizing new opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and global markets and facilitating the development of Hong Kong's pillar industries and emerging industries. His wise counsel and guidance over the years have helped the HKTDC reinforce Hong Kong's role as an international business hub, a two-way investment gateway and a leading convention and exhibition centre.'Media EnquiriesAgnes Wat Tel: (852) 2584 4554 Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.orgSam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.