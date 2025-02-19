Compassion Center Named a Community Partner for Psychedelic Science 2025, Ushering in a New Generation of Traditional Psychedelic-Assisted Transmutations and Clinical Research Pathways Leading Towards Total Human Wholeness

Compassion Center is proud to partner with Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), the premier global conference on psychedelic research and innovation hosted by MAPS. As an exhibitor, Compassion Center will highlight pioneering psychedelic-assisted programs, clinical research pathways, and strategic partnerships that advance mental health and integrative medicine. Visitors can explore breakthroughs in PTSD, addiction, and neurodegenerative disease treatments while engaging with leaders driving equitable access to transformative therapies.

Opening Doors to Transformative Programs, Strategic Partnerships and Limited Investment Opportunities, Compassion Center is sincerely honored to be named a Community Partner for Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), held June 16-20th, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center. PS2025 is the world's premier, hyper-immersive experience, counterculture and education conference on psychedelic research and innovation, presented by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). For those who have yet to attend, MAPS puts on a truly revolutionary event with multiple opportunities to immerse one or oneself into any one or more rabbit holes and become part of the change we all need to see in psychedelic expansion, mental health and post-traumatic stress processing.

Why: For decades, MAPS has been at the forefront of psychedelic research, advocacy, and policy reform, paving the way for groundbreaking, and otherwise revolutionary advancements in mental health and integrative medicine. Compassion Center, in conjunction with the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), the Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE) and the Integrative Providers Association (IPA), is proud to stand alongside MAPS and the global community of pioneers working to transform the future of integrative and traditional healthcare. Compassion Center will be exhibiting at the conference, while IPA members, guests and professionals exploring membership will enjoy a series of pre-, during and post-conference events inclusive of a hospitality suite compliments of the IPA and SIDHE, where industry researchers can mingle, get to know one another and share opinions.

As an exhibitor at PS2025, Compassion Center will showcase our cutting-edge psychedelic- assisted transmutation programs, research pathways, and other adjacent innovations in psychedelic and integrative medicine, while auctioning off amazing original artworks by the amazing Alyssa Vidal to help fund these amazing programs. Our presence at the conference represents more than just an opportunity to share our bodies of work-it marks a significant milestone in our research institutes', and our parent organization's journey from the medical cannabis clinic of the past to the integrative care provider clinic of the future. For the first time in years, we are opening our doors to strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, while simultaneously seeking alignment with institutions and visionaries who share our mission of advancing plant-based medicine and holistic healthcare.

Visitors to our exhibition space will gain an exclusive look into:

Breakthrough Research Initiatives exploring the intersection of psychedelics, neuroscience, and traditional healing.

Innovative Treatment Pathways for PTSD, addiction, neurodegenerative diseases, and mental health resilience, as well as categorically complex disease states.

Education & Workforce Development programs training the next generation of integrative healthcare providers to integrate the latest science in place.

Community Advocacy & Policy Reform initiatives driving equitable access to psychedelic-assisted therapy.

"Psychedelic Science 2025 represents a pivotal moment for the movement, bringing together thought leaders, scientists, and advocates to accelerate real change," said James Garvey, MA, M.Div., of Compassion Center's SIDHE research institute. "We are eager to connect with other aligned institutions, foster new collaborations, and explore investment opportunities that will propel our mission forward."

Join us at PS2025 to experience how the Compassion Center is shaping the future of psychedelic medicine. Visit our exhibition space to learn more, engage with our team, and explore opportunities to partner with us in this transformative movement.

About Compassion Center

Founded in 2001, Compassion Center is the oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system in the United States, dedicated to advancing integrative healthcare, mental health, and patient advocacy. Our mission is to bridge the gap between advancing evidence-based therapies and patient-centered care, ensuring that all individuals- regardless of income, background, or diagnosis- have access to safe, effective, and affordable treatment options. That goes beyond medical cannabis recommendations, too.

For over two decades, Compassion Center has led the way in medical cannabis advocacy, education, and clinical services, integrating endocannabinology, mental health, pain management, and holistic wellness into modern healthcare. Our pop-up and in-person clinics, along with telemedicine services, ensure that patients in Oregon, 18 other states and growing, receive the highest standard of compassionate, evidence-based care.

What We Do:

Comprehensive Clinical Services - We provide integrative healthcare solutions for patients with chronic conditions, pain management needs, mental health concerns, and complex diagnoses , offering alternative therapies that go beyond conventional medicine .

Patient Advocacy & Legal Support - We fight for patients' rights by working with State legislators, government agencies, and legal professionals to ensure that medical cannabis users are protected under state and federal laws. From court-related Amicus Briefs to aiding with expert testimony in family law cases , Compassion Center is a trusted advocate for patients navigating medical and legal challenges revolving around using medical cannabis.

Interprofessional Continuing Medical Education (IPCE) - In partnership with educators at the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and other trusted organizations, the Compassion Center educates healthcare providers on medical cannabis, alternative pain management, and integrative therapies , ensuring that today's clinicians, located all across the country are well-versed and well-equipped to serve their patients, naturally.

Innovative Social Services Programs - Compassion Center is a proud partner of TeachOneServe10.org , an initiative that turns medical education into direct patient care . Through this disruptively innovative program, licensed providers give back to underserved communities while fulfilling their continuing education requirements- helping thousands of patients at no cost .

Pioneering Research & Development - Our collaboration with the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), the Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE), the Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN) and the Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI), ensures that our clinical services, research and educational programs remain grounded in compassion, science and real-world outcomes.

Why It Matters:

Since our founding, Compassion Center has saved local taxpayers millions of dollars by reducing uncompensated care costs- while helping patients find effective, non-opioid treatment options- alleviating the strain on emergency rooms and public health systems.

By integrating research, education, and clinical services, we're not just treating diseases or their associated symptoms-we're changing the standards of care for future generations.

We are more than a clinic. We are a movement. Whether through community outreach, legislative advocacy, or cutting-edge research, Compassion Center and our group of entities and organizations are dedicated to reshaping healthcare into a more inclusive, affordable, and patient-centered system.

Website: www.Compassion-Center.org

About the Integrative Providers Association (IPA)

The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a professional membership organization representing over 14 million healthcare providers, including but not limited to: physicians, pharmacists, nurses, physical therapists, dietitians, and physician assistants. If a provider answers to a State Medical Licensing Board, IPA stands with them, advocating for inclusive, progressive administrative policy, legislative reform, and inclusive healthcare education.

IPA is dedicated to advancing evidence-based integrative therapeutics, protocols, and modalities by Discovering, Educating, Uniting, and Empowering healthcare professionals. By bridging the gap between conventional medicine and holistic, patient-centered care, IPA provides education, resources, and advocacy to help providers integrate cutting-edge, science-backed treatments into their practice.

Through interprofessional continuing medical education (IPCE), legislative advocacy, and clinical collaborations, IPA empowers healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive, affordable, and accessible care. As a trusted authority in integrative medicine, medical cannabis, and alternative pain management, IPA champions the rights of providers and patients to explore safe, effective, and all-natural treatment options.

Website: www.IntegrativeProviders.org

Contact Information

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAMD5zyXTM

SOURCE: Compassion Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire