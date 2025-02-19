Applaud Launches AI-Native HR Case Management, Completing Its HR Service Delivery Suite

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaud, the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work, today announced its AI-native HR Case Management solution. Purpose-built for HR's unique challenges, this new module is the first to be conceived and engineered entirely in the era of generative AI, delivering "just-in-case management" whenever employees need extra support.

This addition completes Applaud's end-to-end HR Service Delivery offering, which already includes AI Assistant, Knowledge Management, Employee Portal, and Journeys. By uniting these modules, global organizations can finally bridge the gap between exceptional employee experiences and real business results-without settling for rigid, one-size-fits-all suite vendors.

Built on Applaud's Creator Growth Platform, HR Case Management is designed with a no-code approach, letting HR teams configure workflows, forms, and routing rules without heavy IT support. It integrates seamlessly with other leading cloud HCM tools, knowledge bases, and even IT service management systems. That means HR and IT can easily collaborate on issues that cross departmental lines-giving employees a single, intuitive place to resolve questions and requests.

"Most traditional case solutions are retrofitted from IT or customer support systems," said Ivan Harding, Chief Executive Officer at Applaud. "Ours is the first to be created exclusively for HR in a post-generative AI world, ensuring employees feel heard and supported, while HR can focus on higher-impact initiatives."

Key highlights of Applaud's new HR Case Management include AI-driven categorization and escalation, automated priority handling based on case urgency, built-in analytics for real-time visibility, and robust security features that protect sensitive employee data. All of this is designed to help organizations do more for their people, wherever they are, and however they choose to engage.

HR Case Management will be available as part of Applaud's "Garrick" (Release 15) update in April 2025. For more information, visit applaudhr.com.

About Applaud

Applaud is the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work, enabling global enterprises to deliver more intuitive and rewarding employee experiences. Creating HRSD tech from an employee point-of-view, Applaud puts the employee at the center of their everyday world of work, with direct access and personalized control, helping HR do more for their people. For more, visit applaudhr.com.

