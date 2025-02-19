WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order expanding access to in vitro fertilization for Americans.The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments.The recommendations will focus on how to ensure reliable access to IVF.Priority will also be placed on addressing any current policies, including those that require legislation, that exacerbate the cost of IVF treatments.'The Order recognizes the importance of family formation and that our Nation's public policy must make it easier for loving and longing mothers and fathers to have children,' the White House said.Trump, who has long advocated for more babies and expanding American families, said his administration will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes.It is estimated that one in seven couples in the U.S., trying to have a baby are unable to conceive, and many face significant financial hurdles to accessing IVF.The cost can range from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle and multiple cycles may be needed to get pregnant.IVF is often not fully covered by health insurance. Only a quarter of employers report coverage of IVF for their employees.Just a handful of states require some sort of coverage for IVF in state-regulated insurance plans.The federal government covers IVF in a limited capacity for military personnel, veterans, and federal employees.The new presidential action comes at a time the general U.S. fertility rate is at historic low level. The rate dropped 3 percent in 2023 from 2022. From 2014-2020, the rate consistently decreased by 2 percent annually.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX