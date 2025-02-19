Anzeige
19.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces that its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Chester Goodburn, will step down from his role on 24 March 2025, following the publication of Caledonia's financial results for the year to December 31, 2024. He will be succeeded, with immediate effect, by Ross Jerrard, subject to satisfaction of standard checks.

Mr Goodburn has served as Caledonia's CFO since July 1, 2022, prior to which he had been Caledonia's Group Financial Manager and Chief Information Officer. Mr Goodburn will be retained on a consultancy basis for a brief period to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr Jerrard, aged 50, brings extensive experience in financial leadership, having been the CFO of Centamin plc from April 2016 until its acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti Plc in November 2024 for a deal value of $2.5 billion. Centamin was a former FTSE-250 dual-listed (London and Canada) mining company with operations in Egypt and West Africa. Centamin's flagship asset was the Sukari gold mine in Eqypt which is one of the world's largest gold mines producing 450,000 ounces of gold per annum. Mr Jerrard is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Chester has made a substantial contribution to Caledonia's growth since he joined us in 2014, the last two-and-a-half years as CFO. Along with the board and his colleagues, I thank him for his time at Caledonia and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

"I am pleased to welcome Ross to Caledonia. He brings a depth and breadth of experience which will be invaluable to Caledonia as we advance our strategy to become a mid-tier, Zimbabwe-focussed gold producer."

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

