BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus increased to a six-month high in December, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.The current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 38 billion in December compared to a surplus of EUR 25 billion in November. This was the highest surplus since June.The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 33 billion from EUR 35 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus on services increased to EUR 18 billion from EUR 11 billion.Primary income showed a surplus of EUR 4 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 6 billion a month ago. By contrast, the deficit on secondary income deepened to EUR 17 billion from EUR 15 billion.In 2024, the current account surplus totaled EUR 419 billion, which was equal to 2.8 percent of GDP. The surplus was EUR 241 billion or 1.6 percent of GDP in 2023.In the financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 664 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities was EUR 811 billion in 2024, data showed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX