C O R R E C T I O N -- Tanmiah Food Company

'Tanmiah Taste Secrets', a new line of marinated fresh chicken, shortlisted for Gulfood Innovation Awards

Tanmiah once again is participating in Gulfood, now in its 30 th edition, showcasing new Innovative Food solutions

Tanmiah Taste Secrets, the new line of Fresh Marinated products, has been shortlisted for the Gulfood Innovation Awards 2025 in the 'Best Meat and Poultry Product' category

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, "Tanmiah"), one of the leading global halal protein providers, is thrilled to announce that its 'Taste Secrets' range has been shortlisted for the prestigious 'Gulfood Innovation Awards' in the 'Best Meat & Poultry Product' category. This recognition highlights Tanmiah's commitment to pioneering fresh, value-added protein products, setting new standards in the food industry.

The range, featuring marinated, fresh tender chicken breasts in authentic flavors such as Shish Tawouk, Spicy, Tandoori, and Plain, is designed to deliver quick, healthy, and delicious meal solutions. Each product is made from fresh, locally sourced chicken breasts marinated in a unique blend of natural aromatic spices, ensuring a delightful culinary experience in just 15 minutes. This innovative offering addresses the growing consumer demand for convenience without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Tanmiah's commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated through the 'Taste Secrets' range, which features pre-cleaned, pre-marinated, and portioned 400 gm trays. This approach not only provides a practical, high-quality solution but also helps reduce food waste, reflecting Tanmiah's dedication to balancing environmental care with social responsibility.

"We are honored to be shortlisted for the Gulfood Innovation Awards, which highlights our role as one of the leading providers of sustainable halal protein. " The Taste Secrets Range represents our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and convenience to our consumers, while also addressing the market gap for fresh, marinated tender chicken breasts." said Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company.

Tanmiah's stand at the Gulfood trade show will showcase product solutions from its diverse business units, multiple brands, and extensive product portfolio tailored for the MENA markets. Through this participation, the Company and its subsidiaries aim to strengthen partnerships, forge new business deals, and discuss new strategies for product launches and sales growth.

Agricultural Development Company (ADC), Tanmiah's poultry production division, presents its diverse range of fresh and frozen products, including in-natura whole chicken, chicken parts, and value-added solutions. ADC also features its innovative offerings, such as 'Tanmiah Life Omega-3 Chicken' and 'Tanmiah Taste Secrets', both designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers. "Being shortlisted is a major achievement for Tanmiah, and we are excited to invite our valued customers to experience our new 'Taste Secrets Range' at our stand during Gulfood 2025," said Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of Agriculture Development Company (ADC), Tanmiah's Fresh Poultry division.

Supreme Foods Processing Company (SFPC) will showcase its impressive range of value-added products and cooked meats, all meticulously prepared in state-of-the-art, automated production facilities. With advanced production capabilities, SFPC's products are a preferred choice for Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs), Food Service and HORECA across the MENA region. "This event offers a great opportunity to showcase our innovations, connect with clients, engage with partners, and stay at the forefront of the latest trends in the F&B sector," added Mohammed Al Hammali, CEO of Supreme Food Processing Company (SFPC).

At the stand, visitors will also find Tanmiah Restaurants for Fast Food Company (TRC), represented by the famous brand 'Popeyes', which continues to grow in popularity regionally with restaurants located in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and recently launched in Kuwait.

Tanmiah remains committed to innovation, addressing key challenges and opportunities across the food chain. By focusing on delivering high-quality, convenient, and healthy food solutions, we aim to enhance our customers' culinary experiences, offering both taste and convenience for their fast-paced lifestyles.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 147 farms as well as seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and five primary processing plants (slaughterhouses). Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

