WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum requiring radical transparency regarding wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government.It requires all departments and agencies to disclose details about terminated programs, cancelled contracts, and discontinued grants.The U.S. government has wasted taxpayer dollars on programs, contracts, and grants that do not serve the American public's interests, according to Trump.For too long, taxpayers have subsidized ideological projects overseas and domestic organizations engaged in actions that undermine the national interest.He accused the Biden Administration of spending billions on electric vehicle charging stations, yet only a fraction were completed.Under the Trump Administration, many USAID grants have come under review.The newly created Department of Government Efficiency has already recovered $1.9 billion in taxpayer funds 'misplaced' by the Biden Administration.The Government Accountability Office had released a report last year estimating that the federal government 'could lose between $233 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud.'Trump campaigned on a promise to 'clean out the Deep State, fire rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and target government corruption.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved