Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

Date: 19 February 2025

Strategic Equity Capital Plc



LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 18 February 2025 is:

338.92 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500