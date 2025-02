/DISREGARD RELEASE: Zendure DE GmbH/

PR Newswire

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025

Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Zendure Launches the SolarFlow 800 Microinverter for Superior Energy Efficiency" issued on Feb. 19, 2025 by Zendure DE GmbH. The release was transmitted prematurely by PR Newswire.