MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has returned a shipment containing leaf lettuce from Mexico after detecting the presence of a rare pest in the cargo.CBP said in a press release that its agriculture specialists at the Calexico cargo facility intercepted an unusual insect within the red and green lettuce leaves while inspecting a cargo shipment on January 8.After a detailed examination at the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the pest was identified as Campiglossa peregrina, which is part of the fruit fly family.As a precautionary measures, CBP officials returned the shipment and its driver back to Mexico.CBP said that it was for the first time that this species has been recorded in the USDA pest identification database, demonstrating the border protection agency's efforts to prevent invasive species from entering the United States.'Discovering a first-of-its-kind pest in our nation is a remarkable achievement. Our agriculture specialists' role will continue to aid in safeguarding our environment and agriculture.' said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.Travelers and industries who import flowers, plant materials, and other agricultural items into the United States are required to declare them to a CBP officer upon arrival to prevent conveyance contamination.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX