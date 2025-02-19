CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The euro fell to a 6-day low of 1.0424 against the U.S. dollar, a 1-week low of 158.12 against the yen and more than a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8273 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0462, 159.13 and 0.8289, respectively.The euro edged down to 0.9432 against the Swiss franc, from an early 5-day high of 0.9445.Moving away from an early 5-day high of 1.8395 against the NZ dollar, the euro slid to a 9-day low of 1.8216.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to an 8-day low of 1.6402 and a 6-day low of 1.4802 from early highs of 1.6465 and 1.4833, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.02 against the greenback, 155.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 1.79 against the kiwi, 1.62 against the aussie and 1.47 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX