CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets renewed the focus on monetary policy ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Open Markets Committee. Markets in the meanwhile digested the fresh tariff threats by the Trump administration on automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Peace talks for ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as well as corporate earnings releases also swayed market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. European benchmarks are trading deep in the red. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices extended gains amidst continuing concerns about supply. Gold futures rallied strongly. Spot gold touched a fresh all-time high. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,490.00, down 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,122.90, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 22,685.84, down 0.78% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,732.59, down 0.39% France's CAC 40 at 8,140.18, down 0.81% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,495.05, down 0.71% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,182.00, down 0.34% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,419.20, down 0.73% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,351.54, up 0.81% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,944.24, down 0.14%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0423, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2591, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 151.75, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6353, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.4205, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 107.15, up 0.09%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.562%, up 0.40% Germany at 2.5240%, up 1.32% France at 3.199%, up 1.30% U.K. at 4.6620%, up 2.26% Japan at 1.426%, down 0.63%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.22, up 0.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $72.24, up 0.57%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,962.01, up 0.44%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,259.96, up 0.51% Ethereum at $2,722.29, up 0.95% XRP at $2.57, down 0.89% BNB at $656.88, up 0.36% Solana at $171.75, up 2.06%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX