WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $90.20 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $63.00 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.50 million or $0.89 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $983.40 million from $932.40 million last year.Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $90.20 Mln. vs. $63.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $983.40 Mln vs. $932.40 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $794 Mln - 824 MlnFY25 Revenue Guidance: $3.370 Bln - $3.470 BlnFY25 EPS Guidance: $2.76 - $2.98