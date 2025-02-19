JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The reconstruction of Gaza and the occupied West Bank will require an estimated $53.2 billion over the next ten years, according to the latest Damage and Needs Assessment from the UN and partners.'Palestinians will need joint action to address the immense recovery and reconstruction challenges ahead. A sustainable recovery process must restore hope, dignity, and livelihoods for the two million people in Gaza,' said Muhammad Hadi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.The assessment estimates that $29.9 billion is required to repair physical infrastructure, while $19.1 billion is needed to address economic and social losses.Housing remains the most severely affected sector, accounting for the largest share of recovery needs, with $15.2 billion - or 30 percent of the total cost - earmarked for rebuilding homes.Over the next three years alone, $20 billion will be required to stabilise essential services and lay the foundation for long-term recovery.Hadi reaffirmed the UN's continued support, 'both on humanitarian assistance and a future recovery and reconstruction process.''Once conditions are in place, temporary shelters will be established, basic services restored, the economy kick-started, and individual and social rehabilitation begun while the longer-term recovery and reconstruction advances,' he added.A crucial element of Gaza's recovery will be restoring the administrative authority of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Strip.In East Jerusalem, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, reported that Israeli forces accompanied by local authorities forcibly entered the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre, ordering its immediate evacuation.At least 350 students and 30 staff were present at the time. Tear gas and sound bombs were deployed during the incident.UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the breach of the UN's inviolable premises in occupied East Jerusalem, saying that it is a clear violation of Israel's obligations under international law.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX