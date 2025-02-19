Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, proudly announces it has renewed an annual contract with Australian-based Tyro Payments for the 11th consecutive year.

Tyro, a leading Australian payments company, has relied on Claratti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turnium, for more than 11 years to source software, which Tyro uses to underpin its business.

Doug Childress, Turnium Global CEO, stated, "Turnium values its ongoing partnership with Tyro and looks forward to further developing deeper strategic relationships with them around Managed Wi-Fi, Cybersecurity and other essential services, which Tyro can offer to its 71,000+ plus customers through 770+ partners."

At the heart of Turnium beats the constant question, "What problem are you trying to solve, and how can we help?" In the case of Tyro, it was how they renewed their software and continued to scale cost-effectively.

The Claratti team worked with the Tyro team to understand the objectives, then leveraged Claratti's buying power to help Tyro save thousands of dollars in annual renewal charges.

###

About Tyro Payments

In 2003, Tyro set out to make payments the easiest part of doing business. Today, we're still into business big time, powering more than 71,000 merchants across Australia with in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions.

Working with more than 770 partners, we create seamless payment experiences for hospitality, retail, services and health providers, with integrated banking and lending solutions designed to help unlock the potential of every business.

For more information: https://www.tyro.com/about-tyro/

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241452

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc.