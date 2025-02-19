WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: non-GAAP EPS in a range of $9.10 - $9.60; and revenue to decline in a range of 5.5% - 3.5%, on an organic basis. The company plans to repurchase approximately $350 million in common stock in 2025.Fourth quarter net loss available to common shareholders was $215.7 million, or $4.22 per share, a decrease from net earnings of $187.1 million, or $3.62 per share, for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.66, an increase of 8.1% from $2.46 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter revenue was $1.00 billion, a decrease of 1.1% from $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue declined 1.8% on an organic basis.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX