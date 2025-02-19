WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $241.2 million, or $4.97 per share. This compares with $172.4 million, or $3.57 per share, last year.Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $298.3 million or $6.15 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $6.810 billion from $5.881 billion last year.Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $241.2 Mln. vs. $172.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.97 vs. $3.57 last year. -Revenue: $6.810 Bln vs. $5.881 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX