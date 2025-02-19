Cleveland Clinic Announces the Rollout of Ambience Healthcare's AI Platform

Ambient AI technology can help reduce clinician burnout and enhance patient care

Cleveland Clinic has announced the rollout of Ambience's AI platform for documentation, clinical documentation integrity (CDI), and point of care coding. This technology aims to provide more time for personal interaction during visits and reduce the administrative workload for caregivers.

Later this month, Cleveland Clinic clinicians will have access to AI documentation software that records patient appointments and generates comprehensive medical notes. The notes are then reviewed and approved by the provider and uploaded to the patient's medical record. This technology also generates customized after-visit summaries for patients, their families, and caregivers.

"The promise of AI in healthcare is that it will enable us to care for patients with a higher level of safety and quality, and a better patient and caregiver experience," said Rohit Chandra, Ph.D., Chief Digital Officer for Cleveland Clinic. "Our implementation of ambient AI technology delivers on that promise because it helps our providers fully engage with their patients, saves time, and alleviates some of their administrative burden."

This AI technology does not diagnose or treat any disease or other medical condition. Providers must read the note in its entirety to confirm its accuracy and completeness and edit as needed before signing. Providers in ambulatory settings will have the ability to try the software but will not be required to use this tool. Patients will be notified before the AI tool is used and can opt out.

Cleveland Clinic conducted a rigorous pilot program of AI documentation solutions throughout 2024, evaluating the technology across more than 80 specialties and subspecialties.

"We are committed to finding innovative ways to support our providers and reduce administrative burden and burnout while enriching patient experience," said Beri Ridgeway, M.D., Enterprise Chief of Staff at Cleveland Clinic. "Our clinicians reported their enjoyment with more face-to-face patient interaction, and that the software provided detailed notes that improved care coordination across specialties. Importantly, they also felt less burnout."

The technology will be rolled out to ambulatory Cleveland Clinic providers in the U.S. in phases over the next several months.

"We're honored to be partnered with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world's premier academic medical centers," said Michael Ng, co-founder and CEO of Ambience Healthcare. "This collaboration is a testament to what's possible when clinical leaders and AI researchers come together to solve some of the most important healthcare challenges."

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic's 81,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,743 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,160 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,690-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 276 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2023, there were 13.7 million outpatient encounters, 323,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 301,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 132 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at https://x.com/CleClinicNews. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Ambience has been deployed at major health systems and provider organizations across North America, including Cleveland Clinic, UCSF Health, St. Luke's Health System, Memorial Hermann Health System, and John Muir Health, among others. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

