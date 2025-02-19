Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Expects to Complete an Undisclosed Acquisition by Month-End, Withdraws BTC Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc, (NASDAQ:NIXX), or "Nixxy" or the "Company," today announced it has withdrawn a proposed private offering of up to $50 million aggregate principal amount of Bitcoin-based, zero-coupon convertible notes. The Company continues to evaluate its financing options, however the Board has determined that with Nixxy's current significant progress in its acquisition strategy, combined with less than favorable market conditions, such financing is no longer in the shareholders' best interest.

The Company's previously discussed business plan to locate an accretive, revenue-generating business or assets for acquisition has come to fruition much more quickly than anticipated. The Company is currently concluding an active transaction negotiation with entities that have generated material revenues and show the promise of substantial growth. The Company expects, but cannot guarantee, closing an acquisition before the end of February.

Evan Sohn, the Chairman of the Nixxy Board, commented, "The previously disclosed Bitcoin-related financing, while potentially advantageous, has been deemed incompatible with the Company's primary focus of acquiring and developing revenue-producing assets utilizing cutting-edge technology. Since then, we have identified and evaluated several promising acquisition opportunities.

About Nixxy

Nixxy is a holding company committed to transforming traditional markets through advanced technology and data-driven insights. By acquiring cornerstone businesses in established industries, and evolving their conventional operations with innovative solutions, Nixxy aims to unlock growth opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including those related to the proposed convertible notes offering and the potential acquisition, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," and "may" are intended to identify such statements. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

There is no assurance that any acquisition will be completed, or that if completed, it will achieve the anticipated synergies, financial results, or operational benefits. Any transaction remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements, customary due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions. The withdrawal of the previously announced Bitcoin-based financing should not be interpreted as an endorsement or disapproval of cryptocurrency-related investments, and the Company does not engage in or promote speculative investments in digital assets.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they are subject to various risks, including, but not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory changes, financing availability, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including any notes or common stock, nor shall any securities be sold in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

