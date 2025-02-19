Acquisition expands the Menlo Security browser and workspace security solutions with Votiro expertise in real-time data and file security

Menlo Security, the industry leader of Secure Enterprise Browsers, today announced the acquisition of Votiro, a data and file security platform that specializes in advanced Content Disarm Reconstruction (CDR) and data loss prevention. Together, Menlo Security and Votiro will enable enterprises to quickly and easily implement data security best practices without slowing employee and business productivity.

In today's modern enterprise, data resides in numerous locations including software as a service (SaaS) applications and multiple cloud storage solutions, while being spread across multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and private clouds. Legacy data security tools require onerous setup rules and configuration, frustrating security teams, stifling employee productivity, and exposing organizations to costly consequences like data breaches, compliance violations, and operational disruptions.

By expanding the Menlo Security browser security solution suite with the Votiro data and file security platform, Menlo Security provides a comprehensive workspace security solution that secures the modern worker, wherever they are, and adapts to how they work. Users typically spend over 80% of their work time accessing applications from the browser. Votiro addresses file security as documents flow in, out, and across the enterprise workspace, across multiple channels including the browser, email, collaboration tools and API flows. The expanded Menlo Security solution delivers Zero Trust Access to allow users to securely access their applications while preventing data leakage and securing file movement. The solution uniquely delivers high security efficacy and a transparent user experience. Users are secured without frustration or changing the way they work.

"Acquiring Votiro expands the capabilities of our product offerings and delivers a workspace security solution unlike anything else on the market. This solidifies our market leadership and empowers enterprises to secure their data across every business critical workflow, all while enabling them to move at the speed of modern work," said Amir Ben-Efraim, co-founder and CEO, Menlo Security. "Menlo has led the way in enterprise browser security for over 10 years. Now, we're transforming the future of workspace security."

Votiro and Menlo Security share the same philosophy of delivering strong security solutions that are designed from the ground up to be easy to configure, deploy, and manage. Together with Menlo Security HEATShield AI, the Votiro Data Detection Response (DDR) solution brings administrator simplicity to data loss prevention and data masking. The novel use of AI in both solutions detects and prevents a broader range of phishing and malware/ransomware attacks, as well as the loss of sensitive data without the need for complex and static rule configuration.

"Votiro has built a unique and highly effective approach to protecting data in the modern work environment an approach that complements Menlo Security technology and philosophies very well," said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO, Votiro. "As a trusted industry leader with a strong track record supporting millions of users worldwide, Menlo is an ideal fit for Votiro. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Menlo to make this a smooth transition for our customers, employees and partners, and am confident this next chapter will prove to be a rewarding and productive experience for all."

On the heels of reaching $100M in ARR, this acquisition expands the total available market for Menlo Security, significantly increasing revenue opportunities.

Learn more about Votiro and how its capabilities will be integrated into Menlo Security's product offerings here.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack web browsers. Menlo Security's patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219254760/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

menlo@luminapr.com