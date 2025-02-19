Anzeige
Die Kursrakete für 2025: Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch - Doch DIESE Aktie hat das größte Potenzial!
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 18 February 2025 was 917.55p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 February 2025


