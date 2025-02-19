Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence ("Larry") Lepard and Michael Kott to its Advisory Board. These distinguished financial experts bring extensive experience in capital markets, venture capital, and precious metals investing, further enhancing Zodiac Gold's strategic direction and growth initiatives.

With over 42 years of experience, Larry Lepard is a widely respected investment manager and a leading advocate for precious metals and sound money investments. As Managing Partner of Equity Management Associates, LLC (EMA), he has been at the forefront of gold, silver, and Bitcoin investing since 2008. Larry spent two decades in venture capital, serving as a Partner at Summit Partners in Boston and Geocapital Partners in Ft. Lee, New Jersey, where he managed multiple funds exceeding $200 million. In 2003, he shifted his focus toward value-oriented growth investing, and following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), he dedicated his career to hard assets as a hedge against economic instability, government intervention, and inflation. Larry currently serves as a Director of Lavras Gold (LGC-VC) and Cabral Gold (CBR-VC), leveraging his expertise to support emerging gold companies. He holds an MBA with Academic Distinction from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Colgate University. He is an active contributor to the "sound money" discussion on X, using the handle: @LawrenceLepard where he has over 200,000 active followers, and he recently published his first book: THE BIG PRINT: What Happened to America and How Sound Money Will Fix It.

Michael Kott, Managing Director of CM-Equity AG, brings extensive experience in global asset management, private equity, and investment banking. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, CM-Equity AG operates across major financial centers, providing investment solutions to institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. With decades of experience in regulated financial markets, Michael is committed to transparency and strong corporate governance. Throughout his career, he has focused on identifying and supporting entrepreneurs driving global megatrends. He specializes in early-stage investments, backing passionate and committed teams in industries such as metals, mining, longevity, quantum computing, technology, space exploration, and ESG impact investing. While industry-agnostic, his investment strategy prioritizes opportunities with highly attractive risk-reward profiles, ensuring long-term, sustainable value creation for his family, co-investors, and stakeholders. His "CAN DO" attitude, combined with his global network of investors and entrepreneurs, makes him a valuable addition to Zodiac Gold's Advisory Board.

The addition of Larry Lepard and Michael Kott underscores Zodiac Gold's commitment to building a world-class leadership team dedicated to advancing gold exploration and development. Their expertise in precious metals, global capital markets, and investment strategy will play a crucial role in positioning Zodiac Gold for long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Larry and Michael to our Advisory Board," said David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold. "Their deep industry knowledge, extensive networks in both North America and European markets, and proven track records in precious metals investing will provide invaluable guidance as we continue to develop our portfolio and unlock value for our stakeholders."

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold, Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac-Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

