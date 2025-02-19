Announcing the 2025 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Northern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NORTHERN ALBERTA WINNERS
A Worthy Cookie Inc.
Category: COOKIE SHOP
www.aworthycookie.ca
Access Home Inspection Services Inc.
Category: HOME INSPECTION
www.accesshomeinspection.ca
Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning
Category: DUCT CLEANING/AIR CONDITIONER & FURNACE CONTRACTOR
www.acclaimedfurnace.com
Alberta Carpet Cleaning & Furnace Cleaning
Category: CARPET & FURNACE CLEANING
www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca
Alt-Tech Inc
Category: IT SERVICES
www.alt-tech.ca
Assiff Law Office
Category: LAWYER-PERSONAL INJURY
www.assifflaw.com
Avonlea Photography Studio
Category: PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.avonleastudio.com
Ayre & Oxford Inc.
Category: PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT - COMMERCIAL
www.ayreoxford.com
Bark Busters
Category: PET TRAINING
www.barkbusters.ca/edmonton
Bath Fitter
Category: BATHTUB REFINISHING & REMODELING
www.bathfitteralberta.ca
Big Al's Aquarium Supercentres
Category: PET & AQUARIUM CENTRE
www.bigals.ca/edmonton
Buffet Royale Carvery
Category: RESTAURANTS - BUFFET
www.buffetroyale.com
Calvin Realty Team
Category: COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
www.calvinrealty.ca
Chateau Lighting
Category: LIGHTING FIXTURES
www.chateaulighting.ca
Classic Landscapes
Category: LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS
www.classiclandscapes.com
Closet Solutions & Organizers
Category: CLOSET ORGANIZERS
www.closetsolutionsandorganizers.com
Colour Envy Painting
Category: PAINTING CONTRACTOR
www.colourenvypainting.com
Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER- CHRYSLER/DODGE/JEEP
www.crosstownautocentre.com
Darren Does That
Category: WINDOW CLEANING
www.darrendoesthat.com
Davies Property Management
Category: PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT - RESIDENTIAL
www.daviesmanagement.com
Dwight Streu-Your Home Sold Guaranteed Or We'll Buy It! (Maxwell Polaris)
Category: REALTOR - RESIDENTIAL
www.dwightstreu.com
Edmonton West Animal Hospital
Category: VETERINARIANS
www.vetinedmonton.com
Elite Promotional Marketing
Category: PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS
www.elitepromomarketing.com
Em Nails & Beauty Bar
Category: NAIL SALON
www.emnailsbeautybar.com
Enviroshred Inc.
Category: SHREDDING SERVICES
www.enviroshred.net
European Institute Of Esthetics, Esthetic & Laser Training Centre
Category: SCHOOL-HAIR DRESSING & ESTHETICS
www.eietrainingcentre.ca/cca
Everlast Vinyl Fencing
Category: FENCES
www.everlastvinylfencing.com
Forever Young Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Category: COSMETIC PROCEDURES
www.foreveryoungedmonton.com
Furniture Superstore
Category: FURNITURE - HOME, ACCENT & OFFICE
www.furnituresuperstore.ca
Gift It Up Inc.
Category: GIFT BASKETS
www.giftitup.ca
Green Fox Windows & Doors
Category: WINDOWS & DOORS
www.greenfoxwindows.ca
Grewel Immigration Services Ltd.
Category: IMMIGRATION CONSULTING
www.gisl.ca
Grounds Crew Canada Inc.
Category: SNOW REMOVAL
www.groundscrewcanada.com
Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic
Category: HEALTH FOOD STORES
www.healthmattersstore.ca
Hear In Edmonton Inc.
Category: HEARING SERVICES
www.hearinedmonton.ca
Inception Photo Booth
Category: PHOTO BOOTH RENTAL
www.inceptionphotobooth.com
Independent Jewellers
Category: INDEPENDENT JEWELLERS
www.independentjewellers.net
Infinity Healthcare
Category: HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
www.infinity-8.ca
Irish Steve's Eavestroughing
Category: EAVESTROUGHS
www.irishsteveseaves.ca
J'adore Dance
Category: SCHOOL - DANCE
www.jadoredance.ca
Jostar Interiors Ltd.
Category: INTERIOR DESIGNER
www.jostar.com
Junk Brothers Inc.
Category: WASTE AND JUNK REMOVAL
www.junkbrothersinc.com
K. Kuypers Construction Ltd.
Category: WATERPROOFING / FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.kkuypersconstruction.com
Lasik MD
Category: LASER VISION CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com
Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities
Category: SENIOR CARE/RETIREMENT RESIDENCES
www.lifestyleoptions.ca
Liv Real Estate
Category: REAL ESTATE BROKER - RESIDENTIAL
www.livrealestate.ca
Mic Medical Imaging
Category: DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS
www.mic.ca
Miraculous Maids
Category: HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE
www.miraculousmaids.ca
MNP Ltd.
Category: LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca
Mobile Tutors
Category: TUTORING
www.mobiletutors.ca
Monarch Floors (1953) Inc.
Category: CARPET & VINYL FLOORING
www.monarchfloors1953inc.com
Mr.Lockman
Category: LOCKSMITH/DOOR SOLUTIONS
www.mrlockman.ca
Nakatsui Dermasurgery Centre
Category: HAIR REPLACEMENT/RESTORATION
www.drnakatsui.com
North 49 Home Inspections
Category: RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL INSPECTIONS
www.north49hi.com
Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Corp.
Category: NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE
www.optimumwellnessclinic.ca
Park Memorial Funeral Home
Category: FUNERAL SERVICES
www.parkmemorial.com
Peter B Mason Alberta Real Estate Lawyers
Category: LAWYER - REAL ESTATE
www.peterbmasonrealestatelawyer.com
Precision Vehicle Wraps
Category: AUTOMOBILE WRAPPING
www.precisionedmonton.com
PROBEAUTY Group Inc.
Category: ESTHETICS/BEAUTY SUPPLIER
www.pro-beauty.com
Production World
Category: AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.productionworld.ca
Q Filmz Media | Edmonton Video Production
Category: VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY
www.qfilmz.com
Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.
Category: COUNTERTOPS
www.quantumkitchen.ca
Rally Subaru Edmonton
Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER - SUBARU
www.rallysubaruedmonton.com
Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinics Edmonton
Category: DERMATOLOGIST
www.rejuv.ca
Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd.
Category: DEMOLITION CONTRACTOR
www.revlyn.ca
Robart Electrical Services Ltd.
Category: ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
www.robartelectric.com
Scott Arthur Millwork & Cabinetry Ltd.
Category: CABINET MAKER AND CARPENTRY/MILLWORK
www.scottarthurmillwork.com
Second Chance CPR & First Aid
Category: FIRST AID TRAINING
www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca
Shajani CPA - Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
Category: ACCOUNTANTS - SMALL BUSINESS
www.shajani.ca
Shield Foundation Repair
Category: WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.shieldfoundationrepair.ca
Simpurgo Building Maintenance
Category: JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.simpurgo.com
Soul 2 Sole Massage & Wellness Clinic
Category: MASSAGE THERAPY
www.soul2solestudio.com
Spectrum Safety Services Inc.
Category: SAFETY CONSULTANTS & TRAINING
www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca
Sterling Homes
Category: HOME BUILDER
www.sterlingedmonton.com
Telsco Security Systems Inc.
Category: ALARM & SECURITY SYSTEMS - COMMERCIAL
www.telsco.com
The Appliance Shop
Category: HOME APPLIANCE SALES
www.theapplianceshop.ca
The Coffee Connection Ltd.
Category: COFFEE SERVICE & SUPPLY
www.thecoffeeconnection.ca
The Foot Institute
Category: PODIATRISTS/FOOT CLINIC
www.footinstitute.com
The Gentlemen Pros
Category: PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-na/
The Lavender House
Category: FLORISTS
www.thelavenderhouse.ca
The Mover Guys
Category: MOVING COMPANIES
www.moverguys.com
Tile + Stone Source International
Category: PORCELAIN AND CERAMIC TILES
www.tilestonesource.com
Touchwood Flooring
Category: FLOORING - WOOD
www.touchwoodflooring.com
TSN Cabinets
Category: CUSTOM CABINETRY
www.tsncabinets.com
Twilite Music Services
Category: DJ SERVICES
www.twilitemusic.ca
Urban Scaffolding
Category: SCAFFOLDING
www.urbanscaffolding.com
Vacuum Central
Category: VACUUMS
www.discountvacuums.com
West Edmonton Hyundai
Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER - HYUNDAI
www.westedmontonhyundai.com/en
Zeno Renewables
Category: SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
www.livezeno.com
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire