Announcing the 2025 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Northern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTHERN ALBERTA WINNERS

A Worthy Cookie Inc.

Category: COOKIE SHOP

www.aworthycookie.ca

Access Home Inspection Services Inc.

Category: HOME INSPECTION

www.accesshomeinspection.ca

Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning

Category: DUCT CLEANING/AIR CONDITIONER & FURNACE CONTRACTOR

www.acclaimedfurnace.com

Alberta Carpet Cleaning & Furnace Cleaning

Category: CARPET & FURNACE CLEANING

www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca

Alt-Tech Inc

Category: IT SERVICES

www.alt-tech.ca

Assiff Law Office

Category: LAWYER-PERSONAL INJURY

www.assifflaw.com

Avonlea Photography Studio

Category: PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.avonleastudio.com

Ayre & Oxford Inc.

Category: PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT - COMMERCIAL

www.ayreoxford.com

Bark Busters

Category: PET TRAINING

www.barkbusters.ca/edmonton

Bath Fitter

Category: BATHTUB REFINISHING & REMODELING

www.bathfitteralberta.ca

Big Al's Aquarium Supercentres

Category: PET & AQUARIUM CENTRE

www.bigals.ca/edmonton

Buffet Royale Carvery

Category: RESTAURANTS - BUFFET

www.buffetroyale.com

Calvin Realty Team

Category: COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

www.calvinrealty.ca

Chateau Lighting

Category: LIGHTING FIXTURES

www.chateaulighting.ca

Classic Landscapes

Category: LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS

www.classiclandscapes.com

Closet Solutions & Organizers

Category: CLOSET ORGANIZERS

www.closetsolutionsandorganizers.com

Colour Envy Painting

Category: PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.colourenvypainting.com

Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER- CHRYSLER/DODGE/JEEP

www.crosstownautocentre.com

Darren Does That

Category: WINDOW CLEANING

www.darrendoesthat.com

Davies Property Management

Category: PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT - RESIDENTIAL

www.daviesmanagement.com

Dwight Streu-Your Home Sold Guaranteed Or We'll Buy It! (Maxwell Polaris)

Category: REALTOR - RESIDENTIAL

www.dwightstreu.com

Edmonton West Animal Hospital

Category: VETERINARIANS

www.vetinedmonton.com

Elite Promotional Marketing

Category: PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS

www.elitepromomarketing.com

Em Nails & Beauty Bar

Category: NAIL SALON

www.emnailsbeautybar.com

Enviroshred Inc.

Category: SHREDDING SERVICES

www.enviroshred.net

European Institute Of Esthetics, Esthetic & Laser Training Centre

Category: SCHOOL-HAIR DRESSING & ESTHETICS

www.eietrainingcentre.ca/cca

Everlast Vinyl Fencing

Category: FENCES

www.everlastvinylfencing.com

Forever Young Laser Skin Rejuvenation

Category: COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.foreveryoungedmonton.com

Furniture Superstore

Category: FURNITURE - HOME, ACCENT & OFFICE

www.furnituresuperstore.ca

Gift It Up Inc.

Category: GIFT BASKETS

www.giftitup.ca

Green Fox Windows & Doors

Category: WINDOWS & DOORS

www.greenfoxwindows.ca

Grewel Immigration Services Ltd.

Category: IMMIGRATION CONSULTING

www.gisl.ca

Grounds Crew Canada Inc.

Category: SNOW REMOVAL

www.groundscrewcanada.com

Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic

Category: HEALTH FOOD STORES

www.healthmattersstore.ca

Hear In Edmonton Inc.

Category: HEARING SERVICES

www.hearinedmonton.ca

Inception Photo Booth

Category: PHOTO BOOTH RENTAL

www.inceptionphotobooth.com

Independent Jewellers

Category: INDEPENDENT JEWELLERS

www.independentjewellers.net

Infinity Healthcare

Category: HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.infinity-8.ca

Irish Steve's Eavestroughing

Category: EAVESTROUGHS

www.irishsteveseaves.ca

J'adore Dance

Category: SCHOOL - DANCE

www.jadoredance.ca

Jostar Interiors Ltd.

Category: INTERIOR DESIGNER

www.jostar.com

Junk Brothers Inc.

Category: WASTE AND JUNK REMOVAL

www.junkbrothersinc.com

K. Kuypers Construction Ltd.

Category: WATERPROOFING / FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.kkuypersconstruction.com

Lasik MD

Category: LASER VISION CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com

Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities

Category: SENIOR CARE/RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

www.lifestyleoptions.ca

Liv Real Estate

Category: REAL ESTATE BROKER - RESIDENTIAL

www.livrealestate.ca

Mic Medical Imaging

Category: DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS

www.mic.ca

Miraculous Maids

Category: HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE

www.miraculousmaids.ca

MNP Ltd.

Category: LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca

Mobile Tutors

Category: TUTORING

www.mobiletutors.ca

Monarch Floors (1953) Inc.

Category: CARPET & VINYL FLOORING

www.monarchfloors1953inc.com

Mr.Lockman

Category: LOCKSMITH/DOOR SOLUTIONS

www.mrlockman.ca

Nakatsui Dermasurgery Centre

Category: HAIR REPLACEMENT/RESTORATION

www.drnakatsui.com

North 49 Home Inspections

Category: RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL INSPECTIONS

www.north49hi.com

Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Corp.

Category: NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE

www.optimumwellnessclinic.ca

Park Memorial Funeral Home

Category: FUNERAL SERVICES

www.parkmemorial.com

Peter B Mason Alberta Real Estate Lawyers

Category: LAWYER - REAL ESTATE

www.peterbmasonrealestatelawyer.com

Precision Vehicle Wraps

Category: AUTOMOBILE WRAPPING

www.precisionedmonton.com

PROBEAUTY Group Inc.

Category: ESTHETICS/BEAUTY SUPPLIER

www.pro-beauty.com

Production World

Category: AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.productionworld.ca

Q Filmz Media | Edmonton Video Production

Category: VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY

www.qfilmz.com

Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.

Category: COUNTERTOPS

www.quantumkitchen.ca

Rally Subaru Edmonton

Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER - SUBARU

www.rallysubaruedmonton.com

Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinics Edmonton

Category: DERMATOLOGIST

www.rejuv.ca

Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd.

Category: DEMOLITION CONTRACTOR

www.revlyn.ca

Robart Electrical Services Ltd.

Category: ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.robartelectric.com

Scott Arthur Millwork & Cabinetry Ltd.

Category: CABINET MAKER AND CARPENTRY/MILLWORK

www.scottarthurmillwork.com

Second Chance CPR & First Aid

Category: FIRST AID TRAINING

www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca

Shajani CPA - Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors

Category: ACCOUNTANTS - SMALL BUSINESS

www.shajani.ca

Shield Foundation Repair

Category: WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.shieldfoundationrepair.ca

Simpurgo Building Maintenance

Category: JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.simpurgo.com

Soul 2 Sole Massage & Wellness Clinic

Category: MASSAGE THERAPY

www.soul2solestudio.com

Spectrum Safety Services Inc.

Category: SAFETY CONSULTANTS & TRAINING

www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca

Sterling Homes

Category: HOME BUILDER

www.sterlingedmonton.com

Telsco Security Systems Inc.

Category: ALARM & SECURITY SYSTEMS - COMMERCIAL

www.telsco.com

The Appliance Shop

Category: HOME APPLIANCE SALES

www.theapplianceshop.ca

The Coffee Connection Ltd.

Category: COFFEE SERVICE & SUPPLY

www.thecoffeeconnection.ca

The Foot Institute

Category: PODIATRISTS/FOOT CLINIC

www.footinstitute.com

The Gentlemen Pros

Category: PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-na/

The Lavender House

Category: FLORISTS

www.thelavenderhouse.ca

The Mover Guys

Category: MOVING COMPANIES

www.moverguys.com

Tile + Stone Source International

Category: PORCELAIN AND CERAMIC TILES

www.tilestonesource.com

Touchwood Flooring

Category: FLOORING - WOOD

www.touchwoodflooring.com

TSN Cabinets

Category: CUSTOM CABINETRY

www.tsncabinets.com

Twilite Music Services

Category: DJ SERVICES

www.twilitemusic.ca

Urban Scaffolding

Category: SCAFFOLDING

www.urbanscaffolding.com

Vacuum Central

Category: VACUUMS

www.discountvacuums.com

West Edmonton Hyundai

Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER - HYUNDAI

www.westedmontonhyundai.com/en

Zeno Renewables

Category: SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

www.livezeno.com

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

